Natalie A. Marks, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie A. Marks, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of medicine as a Vascular Surgeon with Vascular Institute or New York / Total Vascular Care.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

The specialties of vascular surgery and vascular medicine encompass the treatment of the blood vessels in the body, with the exception of the vessels of the heart and brain. Dr. Natalie A. Marks, a vascular medicine specialist with Vascular Institute of New York is trained in the medical management of vascular disorders with expertise in minimally invasive Interventional treatment of vascular disease. Dr. Marks and The Vascular Institute of New York / Total Vascular Care team strive to offer each patient the most effective and the least invasive diagnostic and treatment options for the management of their vascular conditions. They are committed to providing patients with the most innovative and up-to-date treatments for vascular disease.

Dr. Marks joined The Vascular Institute of New York / Total Vascular Care, which offers a full spectrum of surgical and endovascular methods for treatment of vascular disorders under the directorship of world-renowned vascular surgeon Dr. Enrico Ascher, over 22 years ago. In addition to her training and practice experience, Dr. Marks's academic activities include authoring over 110 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals, 16 textbook chapters, as well as giving over 120 national and international lectures and honored and NY Top Doctor in 2019 and 2020.

The specialties of vascular surgery and vascular medicine encompass the treatment of the blood vessels in the body, with the exception of the vessels of the heart and brain. Dr. Natalie A. Marks, a vascular medicine specialist with Vascular Institute of New York is trained in the medical management of vascular disorders with expertise in minimally invasive Interventional treatment of vascular disease. Dr. Marks and The Vascular Institute of New York / Total Vascular Care team strive to offer each patient the most effective and the least invasive diagnostic and treatment options for the management of their vascular conditions. They are committed to providing patients with the most innovative and up-to-date treatments for vascular disease.

Dr. Marks joined The Vascular Institute of New York / Total Vascular Care, which offers a full spectrum of surgical and endovascular methods for treatment of vascular disorders under the directorship of world-renowned vascular surgeon Dr. Enrico Ascher, over 22 years ago. In addition to her training and practice experience, Dr. Marks's academic activities include authoring over 110 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals, 16 textbook chapters, as well as giving over 120 national and international lectures and honored and NY Top Doctor in 2019 and 2020.

Dr. Marks is passionate about continuing education for primary care physicians and lay public about epidemiology, pathology, pathophysiology, clinical presentation, natural history and diagnosis of arterial, venous and lymphatic vascular diseases, patient evaluation skills, and a thorough understanding of available therapeutic options. As a member of the comprehensive Vascular Team, Dr. Marks participates in the stratification of therapeutic options (surgical, endovascular, medical) for patients with various vascular pathologies including aortic diseases, peripheral arterial disease, cerebrovascular disease, renal artery stenosis, vasculitis, atherothrombotic embolism, vasospastic disease, autonomic dysfunction, venous thromboembolic disease, chronic venous disorders, lymphatic diseases, as well as other less common vascular diseases.

As a Vascular medicine specialist, Dr. Marks actively participates in perioperative care for patients undergoing various vascular procedures including but not limited to evaluation of coexisting cardiovascular disease, assessment of risks, recommendations in the management of adverse cardiovascular events in patients undergoing vascular surgery in view of indications for operative intervention, anticipated outcome, and potential cardiovascular complications. Along with her expertise, empathy and compassion play a major role in her career to provide exceptional care every step of the way for her patients.

With her Medical Degree and Residency completed with the Medical Academy named after S. I. Georgievsky in Ukraine in 1995, she later moved to the United States in 1999 to restart her medical career as an Internal Medicine resident at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. Dr. Marks, a Brooklyn native, and with 25 years of experience providing quality care to her patients, as the only board-certified Vascular Medicine specialist in Brooklyn who serves the community of south Brooklyn and adjacent neighborhoods. Dr. Marks is also Board Certified in Internal Medicine and maintains certifications with the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy and the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography for vascular technology. She is an invited member of the American College of Physicians and a Fellow of the American Society for Vascular Medicine.

In her free time, Dr. Natalie Marks loves to cook, bake, and travel.

Natalie Marks dedicates her success to Dr. Enrico Ascher, founder and current Medical Director of the Vascular Institute of New York / Total Vascular care, who is one of the most famous and respectable Vascular Surgeons in the world, who acted as her mentor, role model and continuing source of professional and personal inspiration since the start of her career.



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

