Natalie Chilaka, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BALTIMORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie Chilaka, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Orthopedic Surgeon in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Natalie Chilaka is an Orthopedic Surgeon and Founder of the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in the Orthopedics Department and Osteoporosis Clinic, where she helps patients with bone fractures and Osteoporosis. She has been working the in Medical field for five years.

Natalie Chilaka

Dr. Chilaka attended Cornell University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in 2008. She completed an internship in 2009 and a residency in 2013 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She next attended the Weill Cornell Medical College, graduating with a Medical Degree in 2014. Dr. Chilaka took on a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the Harvard Combined Program, followed by a Fellowship in Orthopedic Trauma at Denver Health and Hospital Authority in 2014. She has been board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS) since 2016. Dr. Chilaka is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (FAAOS).

As the first physician in her family, Dr. Chilaka is proud to help patients address their healthcare needs. Subsequent to completing her education and training, she worked at a Level 1 Trauma Center at Yale-New Haven Hospital. After several years in that location, Dr. Chilaka now works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in the Orthopedics Department and Osteoporosis Clinic. After working at the location for two years, Dr. Chilaka started the center in 2019, and treats patients for many types of traumatic orthopedic conditions.

Dr. Chilaka examines and diagnoses many types of broken bones as a fracture care and osteoporosis specialist. This includes upper extremity and lower extremity fractures, intra-articular and periarticular fractures, pelvis fractures, nonunions, malunions, and tendon ruptures. The Osteoporosis Clinic offers personalized bone health care for all patients 49 years old and up who have broken a bone or have an increased risk of developing Osteoporosis.

Dr. Chilaka is the Founder of an Osteoporosis Clinic that she runs on Friday mornings. She is able to provide osteoporosis care to elderly people and people with underlying conditions through her clinic. Involved in her specialty, Dr. Chilaka is a member of the Orthopedic Trauma Association and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

On a personal note, she enjoys spending time with her family, including her children, ages 2 and 4. She speaks both English and French.For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/find-a-doctor/profiles/dr-natalie-chilaka-md-1346412418.

