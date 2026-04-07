Natalie Comins Joins S4 Capital's Monks to Help Shape the Future of Creative Experiences for Google

Monks brings on seasoned creative leader Natalie Comins to deliver innovative storytelling, immersive experiences, and technology-driven engagement across digital, physical, and spatial mediums

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks, the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc, today announced the appointment of Natalie Comins as Group Creative Director, Emerging Experiences on its Google team. In this role, Comins will bolster Monks' creative leadership, driving innovation in storytelling, craft, and technology to engage consumers across all mediums—from spatial and physical environments to digital platforms at their core.

Monks brings on seasoned creative leader Natalie Comins to deliver innovative storytelling, immersive experiences, and technology-driven engagement across digital, physical, and spatial mediums

Prior to joining Monks, Natalie led an independent practice focused on experiential design, partnering with brands such as Anthropic, BetterUp, Google, and Pinterest. She also served as Senior Creative Principal at Huge, where she guided global clients in leveraging transformative technology for immersive and innovative experiences. With nearly 20 years of experience in design, storytelling, and experience innovation, Natalie brings seasoned creative firepower to Monks, furthering the company's mission to craft groundbreaking real-time brand experiences that connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Her work spans digital, physical, and spatial experiences, grounded in a deep understanding of technology, human behaviour, and the art of engagement.

"Few brands have the reach and the ambition to genuinely change how people experience the world. Google is one of them—and getting to shape what that looks like creatively is what excites me most about what's next," said Natalie Comins, Group Creative Director, Emerging Experiences at Monks. "I'm thrilled to join Monks because this is a team that is truly passionate about creative innovation."

Natalie will report to Roni Sebastian, Executive Creative Director at Monks for Google, and joins a global team dedicated to driving integrated, creative and technology‑led experiences for one of the world's most innovative brands. Monks' long‑standing partnership with Google spans over a decade, with teams collaborating on immersive product activations, experiential strategies, and integrated campaigns that connect digital, physical and spatial experiences for flagship initiatives including Android, Pixel, YouTube, and AI‑powered brand moments.

"We are thrilled to have Natalie join the team. At our core, we are makers, and Natalie brings the same restless drive to build things that haven't been seen before," said Roni Sebastian. "She has a rare gift for taking complex technology and turning it into something that feels personal and easy to use. With her leadership, we're excited to keep making work for Google that isn't just technologically advanced, but genuinely helpful and human."

Beyond her professional life, Comins draws inspiration from the natural world—whether hiking remote landscapes, shooting photography or exploring the creative connections between science and art.

For further information please contact:

Sarah Murray, Senior Director, Global Public Relations & Communications, Monks

[email protected]

About Monks

Monks is the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to redefine how brands interact with the world. Through Monks.Flow, its flagship AI ecosystem for marketing orchestration, Monks transforms marketing into a growth engine, collapsing timelines and connecting brands to culture in real time. By deploying bespoke intelligent agents across disciplines and delivering culturally relevant, high-impact creative and digital solutions, Monks solves key critical business challenges across the entire brand enterprise to help brands sustain long-term impact.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-25) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs and continues to hold the most of any partner.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital is a purely digital advertising and marketing services business built for global, multinational, regional, and local clients and millennial-driven influencer brands. The business operates through two data and digital media driven Practices: Marketing Services and Technology Services, emphasising 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment. Its unitary structure positions the Company as a systems integration partner delivering real-time relevance in the post-agency era.

The Company now has approximately 6,350 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The target allocation is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin Sorrell was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that, Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

SOURCE Monks