Natalie Finkelman Bennett, Jayne A. Goldstein, James E. Miller, Bruce D. Parke, Laurie Rubinow, James C. Shah and Nathan C. Zipperian are pleased to announce the creation of Miller Shah LLP (www.millershah.com)

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie Finkelman Bennett, Jayne A. Goldstein, James E. Miller, Bruce D. Parke, Laurie Rubinow, James C. Shah and Nathan C. Zipperian are pleased to announce the creation of Miller Shah LLP. The new firm will represent its clients and practice law from offices in Connecticut, California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Milan, Italy, with its headquarters based in Philadelphia, PA. In addition to James E. Miller ([email protected]) and James C. Shah ([email protected]), the partners of the new firm are:

Natalie Finkelman Bennett ([email protected]) – who is the Managing Partner of the Firm's headquarters office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jayne A. Goldstein ([email protected]) – who is a Partner in the Firm's Fort Lauderdale, Florida office.

Bruce D. Parke ([email protected]) – who is a Partner in the Firm's Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office.

Laurie Rubinow ([email protected]) – who is a Partner in the Firm's Chester, Connecticut office.

Nathan C. Zipperian ([email protected]) – who is a Partner in the Firm's Fort Lauderdale, Florida office and is the Firm's General Counsel.

The partners of Miller Shah LLP are pleased to announce that the following talented attorneys and other professionals have joined them in this new enterprise: Laura C. Barrera, Alec J. Berin, Robert W. Biela, Jillian M. Boyce, Tina M. Coutavas, Anna K. D'Agostino, Nicholas Day, Gina S. Demetriades, Elena M. DiBattista, Jonathan A. Dilger, Betsy A. Ferling, Sydney D. Finlay, Madison A. Gregg, Ronald S. Kravitz, Ian S. Lam, Nicolas A. Lussier, Christine M. Mon, Christian F. Morales, Susanne Moss, Theodore A. Nastase, Michael P. Ols, Rrita Osmani, John C. Roberts, Marialisa Samo, Raffaele Scalcione, Chiharu G. Sekino, Kolin C. Tang, Heidi A. Wendel, Alexa S. White, Mark Xiao, Casey T. Yamasaki, and Eric L. Young.

For more information, contact us at 866-540-5505 or online at https://www.millershah.com.

SOURCE Miller Shah LLP

