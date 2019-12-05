Natalie Off Duty Appears in Nina Holiday 2019 Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Shoes, the brand synonymous with glamorous footwear and accessories imagined for your most special occasions, taps Natalie Lim Suarez, model, style authority and creator of the popular blog, Natalie Off Duty, to appear in a glamorous, NYC-chic campaign to promote the new vibrant Holiday 2019 collection. The tastemaker styled her favorite picks from the Nina holiday collection to elevate your festive style this season.

Set in Natalie's chic Brooklyn home, longtime friends of the style star joined in the fun and modeled looks styled head-to-toe with glimmering Nina accessories during a fun and glamorous holiday party. Featured footwear styles that can be spotted in the campaign include Nina's newly-launched and soon-to-be iconic pumps in two heights – the Nina60 and the NINA85 – studded plush suede booties and glittering evening sandals. A shimmering plaid tartan minaudiere, NOELLE, stars in the campaign modeled by it girl Natalie – the perfect piece to infuse your solid or classic look with a chic, festive element. Statement earrings and necklaces along with Swarovski-covered bangles perfectly completed the party guests' high-shine looks.

Natalie's guest edit featuring her favorite product picks can be found on Ninashoes.com through January 4, 2019. Styles range in price from $38 (WINSLEY chandelier climber earrings) to $149 (DIXIE sequin covered statement boot).

Natalie Lim Suarez on her campaign with Nina:

"Nina is a brand I have grown up with. A party wasn't a party without a pair of Nina shoes. They always complemented me at my most elegant of occasions, including bags and even jewelry now. For Holiday 2019, it's all about chic glittering pumps, feathered booties, and a little bit of rainbow shine."

Natalie Lim Suarez on her top holiday collection picks:

"Each of the pieces in my guest edit can be easily dressed up or down. They're perfect for all occasions – whether you're hosting a holiday party at home, or pulling out all the stops for a more formal event, or even a red carpet moment."

Nina Miner, Chief Creative Officer on selecting Natalie as the face of the campaign:

"Nina and Natalie epitomize what modern elegance is today, and the holidays are the perfect time of year to celebrate all things glamorous. Natalie and her friends did a beautiful job highlighting some pieces from our collection of shoes, handbags and jewelry at their holiday fete. It's thrilling to capture their joyful spirit on film. Seeing them in their head-to-toe Nina glam makes you want to join in the fun!"

ABOUT NINA FOOTWEAR CORP .

Nina Footwear Corp. is a design house and distributor of women's and children's premium footwear, handbags, jewelry and bridal accessories. The company has enjoyed a leadership position through innovation and design for over 60 years. The Nina brand is distributed through an extensive worldwide network of department stores, leading specialty and independent retailers, and select e-commerce partners. See the collections at www.ninashoes.com.

