NATALIE SILVERSTEIN, CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER, COLLECTIVELY NAMED TO IAB'S CREATOR ECONOMY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

As a Board Member, Silverstein Will Work to Develop Agreed Upon Standards That Allow Advertisers to Activate and Optimize Creator Buys at Scale

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectively, a leader in creator marketing that helps brands win social-first, announced today that Natalie Silverstein, Chief Innovation Officer, is joining the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Creator Economy Board of Directors. The IAB is the national trade association for the digital media and marketing industries.

Launched in 2025, the IAB Creator Economy Board of Directors brings together leaders in the industry to help chart a course for brands to invest in the creator economy at scale through standardized ways to buy, activate, measure, and evaluate performance.

A sought-after thought leader and keynote speaker, Silverstein regularly advises C-suite executives on AI's intersection with creator marketing and its strategic applications. She recognized early that creator marketing and AI were converging and, to bridge the gap, launched Chorus to help Collectively's clients understand how they are discussed in LLMs and strategically leverage creator partnerships to influence results. With a focus on education, she also launched the Gen AI Creator Residency Program, in partnership with parent company The Brandtech Group, to accelerate AI experimentation. Specialized AI "maker creators" collaborated with and mentored internal agency teams to explore the endless possibilities of Gen AI in marketing. This year, Silverstein was named to the ADWEEK AI Power 50 list, which honors the executives across marketing and advertising leading the way in the industry's AI adoption.

Collectively partners with leading global brands including Dove, TRESemmé, Blue Nile, Liquid I.V., Intuit QuickBooks, among others, to deliver innovative, social-first marketing strategies.

"The creator economy is maturing fast and the industry needs voices who can shape the infrastructure, not buck it. Natalie is one of the most forward-thinking operators in this space, and her work at the intersection of AI and creator marketing at Collectively is exactly the kind of real-world expertise that will sharpen our work. I'm thrilled to have her in our corner!" said Zoe Soon, Vice President, Experience Center, IAB.

"As brands increasingly invest in creators as a core influence and media channel, it is critical that we establish clear frameworks for measurement, brand safety, and performance, while also embracing the transformative role AI is playing in how creator content is discovered, optimized, and scaled. Continuing to professionalize this space is key to unlocking its full potential for both marketers and creators," said Silverstein. "I look forward to working alongside industry leaders to help the IAB bring greater standardization, transparency, and accountability to the creator economy."

About Collectively

Collectively—part of The Brandtech Group—is a values-centered global social influence company providing clients with the most sophisticated influencer marketing programs and the best tools, talent, and ideas for any social initiative. Named one of ADWEEK's Fastest Growing Agencies and Top 10 women-led agencies, we combine the best technology of any SaaS platform with a high-touch, strategy-led services approach. We partner with forward-thinking brands in technology, fashion, retail, entertainment, consumer goods, and more to build deeply integrated social activation strategies that drive relevance, awareness, and sales. Our model serves as a gold standard for Fortune 100 brands to deepen customer relationships and drive measurable business impact.

Media Contact:

Laura Goldberg

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SOURCE Collectively