Natalie’s Juices and The Friendly Toast Launch Winter “Immunity Flight” A Seasonal Mocktail Menu Built to Bolster Seasonal Wellness

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company, now part of the Perricone Farms family, and The Friendly Toast, one of the most popular brunch spots in New England, today announced the launch of the Natalie's Immunity Flight, a limited-time winter menu available at all 15 Friendly Toast locations across New England from Dec. 11, 2025 through February/March 2026.

Designed as a fresh, flavorful way to support winter wellness, each Immunity Flight features four handcrafted mini-mocktails served in glasses: Carrot Ginger Turmeric; Pineapple Kale; Guava Lemonade; and Tangerine Pineapple.

Each flight showcases Natalie's minimal-ingredient juice blends and small-batch quality – never-from-concentrate and free from artificial ingredients, bringing bright vitamin C, antioxidants, and functional ingredients like turmeric and ginger to the brunch table. To further benefit local communities during a critical season, a portion of proceeds from every Immunity Flight sold will be donated to the food bank local to that Friendly Toast location.

"Natalie's is built on a legacy of honest, farm-to-bottle juices that taste great and deliver real nutritional value," said Ashley Lam, Vice President of Marketing, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company. "Partnering with The Friendly Toast to create a menu that celebrates flavor, immunity and community felt like a natural fit – especially when we can give back to the very neighborhoods serving these great brunch moments."

The Friendly Toast, famous for its inventive brunch fare and neighborhood-first values, will roll out co-branded in-restaurant menus, posters, and a regional digital program to promote the flight during peak winter season and Dry January. The campaign includes a photography and video package, social media support, and activating across key markets.

"Our winter specials are all about high-quality, nutritious ingredients, seasonal flavors and community," said Eric Goodwin, Co-Owner, The Friendly Toast. "Collaborating with Natalie's Juice on our new Immunity Flight allows us to bring together refreshing, health-forward flavors in a way that feels both purposeful and restorative during the colder months. We're also proud to support food banks across the communities we serve throughout New England, donating a portion of proceeds from our winter specials to help strengthen access to nutritious food for those in need."

Beneficiaries of Natalie's Immunity Flight proceeds include:

NH: NH Food Bank

MA: Spoonfuls

CT: CT Food Share

ME: Good Shepherd Food Bank

VT: VT Food Bank

Details:

What: Natalie's Immunity Flight (four mini mocktails)

Natalie's Immunity Flight (four mini mocktails) When: Dec. 8, 2025 – Feb/March 2026 (while supplies last)

Dec. 8, 2025 – Feb/March 2026 (while supplies last) Where: All 15 Friendly Toast locations across MA, CT, NH, VT, and ME

All 15 Friendly Toast locations across MA, CT, NH, VT, and ME Community Benefit: A portion of proceeds from every flight will be donated to the local food bank serving each Friendly Toast location.

About The Friendly Toast:

The Friendly Toast, New England's most popular all-day brunch and bar spot, serves up creative meals in a truly unique atmosphere and features a fun and exciting dining experience. The restaurant's scratch kitchen offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, as well rotating food and drink specials featuring locally sourced ingredients, seasonal flavors, and themes. The Friendly Toast has 15 locations across New England, including Portsmouth, NH (its original location); Bedford, NH; Nashua, NH; Salem, NH; Concord, NH; Back Bay, Boston, MA; Burlington, MA; Danvers, MA; North Andover, MA; Chestnut Hill, MA; Dedham, MA; Harvard Square, Cambridge, MA; Burlington, VT, West Hartford, CT; and Portland, ME.

For more information about The Friendly Toast, visit www.thefriendlytoast.com.

About Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company

For over 35 years, our purpose-driven journey has been rooted in a commitment to procure and produce only the highest quality ingredients to create our line of exceptional and award-winning juices. A featured juice favorite amongst Good Housekeeping, Bon Appetit, Woman's Day and Clean Eating Magazine, we are dedicated to creating a world-class product and to providing an uncompromising tasting experience had by all. Natalie's award-winning line of juices continues expanding its reach coast to coast in the United States, in most major retailers, and globally in over 40 countries.

Visit https://www.oijc.com

