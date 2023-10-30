Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company Expands Holistic Juice Portfolio with Two New Tomato and Super Mushroom Blends

The newest juices blend adaptogens with the highest-quality produce, furthering the brand's mission to provide authentically crafted juices to consumers nationwide

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company , the world-class juice brand known for crafting clean-label, mindfully sourced artisanal blends, today announced the introduction of two tomato-centric blends: Red Tomato Reishi and Green Tomato Lion's Mane. The expansion of Natalie's Holistic Juice Portfolio is a natural evolution for the brand that has been handcrafting unrivaled juices for more than 30 years. Both blends are available to order on the Natalie's Juice website and at Kroger, King Soopers, Fry's, Ralphs, Smith's, Fred Meyer and QFC nationwide beginning today.

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Tomatoes are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with vitamin C, potassium, fiber, folate and the antioxidants lycopene and beta-carotene. Diets rich in tomatoes have been shown to provide a range of health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart issues, lower risk of cancer and better skin health. Not only are tomatoes healthy—they are versatile and delicious, as proven by Natalie's regeneration of the generational classic juice.

To recognize and celebrate both red and green varieties of the amazing tomato, Natalie's created two first-of-their kind, fresh-pressed tomato juices that provide a clean source of hydration and support the entire wellness ecosystem. These blends each harness the power of thoughtfully sourced adaptogenic ingredients, alongside carefully selected non-GMO produce, including:

Tomato Reishi : Fresh-Pressed American Red Tomatoes , Reishi Mushrooms, Black Pepper, Himalayan Salt and Lemon

: Fresh-Pressed American , Reishi Mushrooms, Black Pepper, Himalayan Salt and Lemon Tomato Lion's Mane : Fresh-Pressed American Green Tomatoes, Tomatillos, Pineapples, Lime, Lion's Mane Mushrooms and Himalayan Salt

"The introduction of our Red Tomato Reishi and Green Tomato Lion's Mane juice blends furthers our mission of providing a source of optimal nourishment to families nationwide," says Natalie Sexton, Chief Marketing Officer for Natalie's Juice. "Tomatoes are a nutritional powerhouse that are light, refreshing and low in calories, and when juiced delicately, produce a phenomenal quality product. In a category that is saturated with overprocessed options, we wanted to provide the consumer with an authentic experience of how tomato juice should taste, while mindfully selecting functional mushrooms to add to it for their adaptogenic properties. Fresh tomatoes are abundant and vibrant fruits that elevate any culinary or mixology experience when kept in their purest form."

"Today's consumers are searching for products that offer a holistic approach to their overall well-being," says Marygrace Sexton, Founder and CEO of Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company. "We have gained consumer's trust over the decades by staying true to our promise of meticulously crafting products from the highest quality ingredients. By introducing adaptogens, like Lion's Mane Mushrooms, Reishi Mushrooms and Ashwagandha, to our juice blends, we're delivering our consumers a new take on nostalgic juice blends that takes a whole-body approach to nourishment."

To purchase Natalie's new tomato blends, learn more about the brand's award-winning collection of juices or locate your nearest retailer, please visit www.oijc.com

About Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company:

For over 30 years, our purpose-driven journey has been rooted in a commitment to procure and produce only the highest quality ingredients to create our line of exceptional and award-winning juices. A featured juice favorite amongst Good Housekeeping, Bon Appetit, Woman's Day and Clean Eating Magazine, we are dedicated to creating a world-class product and to providing an uncompromising tasting experience had by all. With both a traditional line in addition to our functional beverage line, Natalie's continued and ever-expanding reach can now be found coast to coast in the United States, in most major retailers, and globally in over 15 countries. Natalie's unprecedented growth has landed the company a multi-year honor of the Inc. 5000 list and leads the juice category as a driving force in innovation while still maintaining its meticulous practice of minimal processing and minimal ingredients to ensure authentic freshness that is both nostalgic and unrivaled. Marygrace Sexton (a recent inductee of the SFA Hall of Fame), continues to lead and inspire the 2nd generation evolution of this woman-owned, family-operated company and creates impact in communities both local and abroad with her charitable efforts, non-profit organizations and unyielding passion for bringing clean-label juices and a source of optimum nourishment to families everywhere.

Press Contact:

Autumn Communications

212-206-9780

[email protected]

SOURCE Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company