Natalist's Reproductive Health Products and Resources Joins Benefitfocus' Expanding Benefits Catalog

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, announced today it has added Natalist to the ever-growing range of products and services on its Benefit Catalog. Natalist offers products and resources for family planning and reproductive health.

"Natalist is a great example of the kind of company we want to include in our Benefit Catalog, as we strive to connect people to the best solutions that provide the peace of mind they deserve at every stage of life," said Steve Swad, President & CEO of Benefitfocus. "We are proud to see Natalist's continued growth after advancing through our InnovationPlace™ program. Now, employers will be able offer a benefit to their workforce that supports women and families in one of the most significant phases of their lives."

Natalist – supporting family planning and reproductive health

Natalist provides doctor-recommended products to help individuals on their path to parenthood, along with information and support from the company's in-house team of doctors and experts. Products span from their marquee "Get Pregnant Bundle" to a newly announced Virtual Fertility Consultation.

"Working with Benefitfocus has always been a perfect match for us, as their goal of providing easy access to benefits that improve lives aligns with our goal of being a trusted brand for family planning," said Halle Tecco, CEO of Natalist. "Having access to the millions of lives housed within the Benefitfocus platform first helped us to accelerate the development of our company and will now accelerate its growth."

Natalist's mission is even more important in this age of the coronavirus. As women navigate the process of protecting their health, they need access to reproductive health-related products and services that have been proven to be safe and effective.

InnovationPlace

Natalist is the first company to successfully launch through InnovationPlace, Benefitfocus' program for potential partner startups. It is designed to accelerate the availability of products or services of innovative companies who share the company's goal to improve consumer well-being.

Five additional companies have completed the inaugural startup supplier cohort within InnovationPlace. Throughout the course of the program, founders and their teams from the selected companies worked with Benefitfocus mentors and subject matter experts with the goal to successfully launch their offering in the Benefitplace Catalog.

Benefit Catalog

Benefitfocus' Benefit Catalog provides employers, brokers and health plans the ability to offer customers more than 85 market-leading specialty benefits products from more than 45 leading brands. This product catalog provides a simplified enrollment experience that brings all categories of voluntary benefits together in one place.

Connect with Benefitfocus

Access Benefit Catalog.

Like Benefitfocus on Facebook

Follow @Benefitfocus on Twitter

Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn

Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

INSURANCE NOTICE

Certain products available on the BENEFITFOCUS BENEFITPLACE™ platform may be regulated through various state agencies as insurance products. Regulated insurance products are offered through brokers affiliated with BenefitStore, Inc. (doing business as 627 Benefits Insurance Agency in California and 627 Insurance Broker Agency in New York), a licensed insurance agency and wholly owned subsidiary of Benefitfocus, or through your, your association's, or your employer's appointed broker as applicable. Any insurance coverage is subject to the issuer's underwriting standards, fees and other terms and conditions associated with specific offering or services as determined by the issuer or provider.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; our ability to compete effectively; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.benefitfocus.com

