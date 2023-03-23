Natanya Wachtel, Ph.D., Joins ViTel Health as Chief Strategy Officer

Dr. Wachtel will provide strategic consulting and help the company build brand partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViTel Health , a leading telehealth-EHR and remote patient monitoring services platform provider, announces the addition of Natanya Wachtel, Ph.D., as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Wachtel will help the company build critical brand partnerships and provide strategic guidance for the ViTel Health brand.

Natanya Wachtel, Ph.D.

"Dr. Wachtel's expertise will greatly contribute to the success of ViTel Health and our member physicians. Her experience in marketing, customer behavior, strategy, and networking is paired with her drive to create a positive impact on the world which makes her a perfect fit for ViTel's mission of Happy Physicians and Healthy Patients," said ViTel Health's President, Chief Medical Officer, and cofounder, Brittany Busse, MD.

Dr. Wachtel is a former therapist, educator and experienced customer science-powered marketing strategist. She founded the New Solutions Network , a socially minded, cause driven collective for companies committed to improving the world. Dr. Wachtel is also the cofounder of evrmore.io , an AI-powered app+platform for GenZ mental wellness and strategic advisor BetterMeal AI and Reju. She is also the board chair for Women Who Create , a nonprofit mentor and scholarship organization for women of color, and Inspiring My Generation , a nonprofit organization focused on youth suicide prevention.

ViTel selected Dr. Wachtel for this position because of her experience, expertise, passion for people and ability to connect others doing good in the world.

"When I first met Natanya, her vulnerability, authenticity, and strength connected us immediately. I knew I could trust her to represent our mission the same way I would," Dr. Busse said. "I am thrilled to have her on our team as our Chief Strategy Officer, and I look forward to the future of better and more holistic care that we are building together."

"I'm thrilled to be part of the ViTel Health family, and truly believe in what the organization is striving to achieve," said Wachtel. "I look forward to supporting ViTel's continued growth and helping bring greater awareness of and access to digital healthcare resources for physicians and patients alike, with ViTel Health as a trusted and respected partner."

To learn more about ViTel Health and its telehealth/EHR services, RPM services, and more, please visit vitelhealth.com .

About ViTel Health

ViTel Health is designed with a singular philosophy: happy physicians, healthy patients. The ViTel Health platform empowers physicians to take control of their careers and provide better patient care. ViTel offers services in telehealth, electronic health records, worker's compensation, tele-physical therapy, remote patient monitoring, and chronic care management. To learn more, please visit vitelhealth.com .

