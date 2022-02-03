Natasha Adamo Announces the Upcoming Release of Win Your Breakup: How to Be the One That Got Away

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natasha Adamo, a relationship coach, and author, recently announced the upcoming release of her first book, Win Your Breakup: How To Be The One That Got Away, to help people going through a breakup with a toxic ex. The book will release on March 22, 2022.

Adamo is a speaker, self-help coach, and blogger with more than 2.5 million readers and clients in over 30 countries worldwide.

Described as an essential new breakup and relationship-themed self-help book, Win Your Breakup: How To Be The One That Got Away will help people who are looking to give their pain a purpose, reinstate their power, and move on from their toxic ex-partner. With this new book, Adamo hopes to help readers understand the inner workings of an attraction to toxic people and toxic dynamics. The actual "win" then becomes losing a person who has consistently proven to be a dead-end.

"A masterclass in self-respect and dropping the mic on a toxic ex," said Greg Behrendt, coauthor of the #1 New York Times bestselling book, He's Just Not That Into You.

"Magnificent! If you've ever wondered why you consistently find yourself involved with jerks, this book will cut past the usual nonsense and share the actual why. Much more importantly, if you truly desire to break this destructive pattern, you'll learn exactly how! Natasha has been there and done that, and this immensely powerful playbook helps you to do the same. Do you want to choose peace and happiness in your relationships and in your life? Then this might just be the best investment you ever make . . . in yourself," says Bob Burg, coauthor of the bestselling book, The Go-Giver.

Win Your Breakup: How To Be The One That Got Away is currently available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers in paperback, e-book, and audiobook formats. The book will officially release on March 22, 2022.

About Natasha Adamo

Natasha Adamo is an author and motivational speaker. Additionally, she is a high-performance, self-help, and relationship coach who currently coaches clients in over 30 countries worldwide. Self-taught through her own life experiences, she created a blog that provides the direction, advice, and answers she wished she would have had concerning dating, relationships, self-help, and setting healthy boundaries. The blog has attracted millions of readers. Adamo has expanded her business in the forms of coaching and several online courses that help with every aspect of breakups in toxic relationships. She will be launching a podcast later this year. "Win Your Breakup: How To Be The One That Got Away" is her first book.

