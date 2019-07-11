Natasha Bedingfield to Headline Nissan Super Girl Pro's 13th Anniversary Concert Series Featuring 21 Free Concerts July 26-28 at the Iconic Oceanside Pier

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA Entertainment announced today that the Nissan Concert Series will expand to 21 free concerts during the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro at the Oceanside Pier, in Oceanside, Calif., from July 26-28, 2019. The free, family-friendly event includes the largest female surf competition in the world and an empowerment festival centered around providing opportunities for women in areas of sports, entertainment, education, business and popular culture where they are traditionally underrepresented.

Natasha Bedingfield to headline Nissan Super Girl Pro's 13th Anniversary Concert Series featuring over 20 free concerts July 26-28 at the Oceanside Pier. Largest female surfing event in the world includes live concert series featuring Natasha Bedingfield, Hey Violet, Meg Donnelly, Maggie Lindemann, James Maslow, Kim Petras, Indiana Massara and more. All of the concerts are free to attend. Fans get face-to-face with pop icon, Madison Beer, during the Nissan Concert Series on the Radio Disney Stage at the Nissan Super Girl Pro. In addition to the 2019 Concert Series, the event features world class female surfers, the Festival opens doors for women with the only female esports tournament in the U.S., an all-female DJ contest, a female empowerment panel, autographs, speakers, fitness, yoga, dance, a Celebrity Surf Invitational, shopping, and more.

The Nissan Concert Series includes live performances on the Radio Disney Stage by Grammy nominated, Platinum recording artist Natasha Bedingfield, high-energy alt-pop band Hey Violet, pop sensation Maggie Lindemann, star of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush James Maslow, rising stars Kim Petras and Indiana Massara, winner of Radio Disney's Next Big Thing Meg Donnelly, and 14 additional artists. All of the concerts are FREE to attend.

Additional surprise artists will be announced just prior to the event!

Bedingfield, who is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, will perform her many hits as well as new music off her forthcoming album for the first time. "So happy to be a part of such an amazing event highlighting so many bad-ass women!" said Bedingfield. "Girls need more things like this to see what's possible . . . everything!"

The Nissan Concert Series performances will run from 11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 on the Radio Disney Stage on the south side of the Oceanside Pier. For the full concert lineup and schedule, visit www.supergirlpro.com.

In addition to the concert series and the world's top female surfers, the Festival opens doors for women with the only female esports tournament in the U.S., an all-female DJ contest, more than 20 free classes, a female empowerment panel, autographs, speakers, fitness, yoga, dance, a Celebrity Surf Invitational, shopping, and much more.

"We are really pleased about the expansion of the event, both in and out of the water," said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event's owner. "Each year we look to include elements that will not only be additive to the entire event experience, but will also further the event's mission of providing opportunities for young women in areas where they are traditionally not treated with equality. It is incredibly gratifying to have watched the event become a platform for both highly-successful and aspiring musical artists, and we are thrilled with the lineup of amazing live performers at this year's event."

The event will run daily from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, classes and all event elements is free to attend.

