Natasha Gibbons Joins Keen Wealth Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Wealth Advisors, a financial planning firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, is pleased to announce the arrival of Natasha Gibbons as a Client Service Associate.

Natasha's experience within the industry dates back to 2012 and spans multiple firms. As a new member of the Keen Wealth Advisors team, she will support both advisors and clients by providing assistance with the client on-boarding process, processing contributions and transfers, and serving as a resource for day-to-day operations.

Natasha has a performance certification from the Integrated Musical Theatre program at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her daughter, singing at her church, and performing as much as she can in the Kansas City area.

"I am extremely excited to be a member of the Keen Wealth Advisory team," Natasha says. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of the firm and the success of our clients."

About Keen Wealth Advisors

As an SEC-registered investment advisory firm, Keen Wealth Advisors focuses on providing personalized financial planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

Keen Wealth Advisors was founded by CEO Bill Keen, a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and financial advisor with 28 years of industry experience. Reflecting his passion for educating others, Bill co-hosts the "Keen on Retirement" podcast and is the author of Keen on Retirement, a book focused on common steps for building a financial plan and the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement.

Bill appears regularly on Forbes and has previously shared his thoughts with U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, Yahoo Finance, and other major media outlets. The Keen Wealth Advisors team also regularly presents educational retirement planning topics to the Kansas City community.

For more information, visit www.KeenWealthAdvisors.com.

