Natausha Spears, RN, BS of Injectable Aesthetics Receives "Top Injectors Midwest", "Top Women in Aesthetics" and more in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2021

About the award wins, Natausha Spears says, "I appreciate all of the patients who voted for me to win these awards, it means the world to me. I have always loved art and have enjoyed creating beautiful things through art. Working on faces is an extension of my artistry, and now I use the art of non-invasive aesthetics to help people achieve the results they want aesthetically. I often get told by patients, 'I feel like I am still in my 20's, but my face doesn't match the way I feel.' I enjoy using my talent to make people look like they feel. I tend to be a conservative injector and lean towards a more natural looking result. It's truly amazing what can be accomplished with just a little needle!"

When you are making a choice in who will do your next beauty and aesthetics treatment, allow Injectable Aesthetics to show you their unprecedented results, and why they have become a leader in the cosmetic industry. Injectable Aesthetics provides aesthetics for clients from OKC, Nichols Hills, Edmond and beyond and nurse Natausha Spears is an aesthetic nurse who has been in the cosmetic industry for the past 20 years. During that time, she has had the opportunity to work with several physicians and medical spas, learning from the best in the industry.

Injectable Aesthetics

8104 N May Avenue, Suite 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

405-285-0625

injectableaesthetics.com

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo.

VANESSA JULIA FLOREZ

CEO AND FOUNDER

AESTHETIC EVERYTHING®

E-MAIL: [email protected]

IG: https://www.instagram.com/aestheticeverything1/

