Natausha Spears, RN, BS of Injectable Aesthetics wins “Top Nurse”, “Top Injector Midwest”, “Top Women in Aesthetics”, “Top Women Business Owners” and “Top Medical Spa Middle America” in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

Natausha Elaine Spears, BS, RN was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She attended the University of Oklahoma where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Zoology and then went on to pursue her degree in the field of nursing.

Natausha has been working in the medical aesthetic industry for the past 20 years. She has done extensive training during that time, specifically in both Canada and California, where she has had the opportunity to train with some of the "greats" in the business. In 2009, she opened up her own full-service medical spa, Injectable Aesthetics, located in north Oklahoma City where she specializes in the art of non-invasive injections of neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and PDO thread lifts.

From a professional standpoint, Natausha is well regarded by her peers and sits on the board for the International Academy of Facial Aesthetics (IAFA) and is also a member of the American Aesthetic Nursing Association.

One exciting fun fact is that Nataushas' beauty experience goes far beyond her professional career as she also won awards in beauty. Natausha won the title of 2003 Mrs. Oklahoma, and also won top 10 at the national Mrs. America pageant.

With an eye for innovation and beauty, Natausha has launched her own aesthetic product line that she is excited to share with the public, called Injectable Aesthetics by Nurse Natausha.

CONTACT:

Natausha E. Spears, BS, RN

8104 N May Ave.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73120

Phone: (405)285-0625

www.injectableaesthetics.com

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. It is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be June 12th, 2021 with 100's of Celebrity and Media. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO

[email protected]

View All Info Here: https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

