Nate Cain Affirms His Commitment to the US Constitution and His Fellow Veterans Who Have Defended It

West Virginians Have a Choice Between Nate Cain, Renowned American Military Veteran & Federal Whistleblower and Riley Moore, the Establishment Candidate with Foreign Agent Lobbyist Ties

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Veteran's Day, Nate Cain pays tribute to fellow veterans and their legacy of selfless service rendered to their country. "Veterans have stood as guardians of American core values, fortifying our position as a symbol of freedom, hope, and opportunity," states Cain.

Nate Cain - West Virginia

Cain a US Army veteran and candidate for Congress in West Virginia's 2nd District states, "A veteran takes the oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America – it is a lifetime commitment. When elected to Congress, I won't rest until all our veterans are given the support and care that they deserve."

Leadership is forged by overcoming challenges. "My military experience provides me the breadth, knowledge and understanding necessary to represent veterans in the House of Representatives," Cain declares.

Whereas Cain served our country as a military veteran, Riley Moore served the interests of foreign nations, lobbyists, and Democrats in the House of Representatives. Moore worked for California Democrats, including Howard Berman (D-CA) and Tom Lantos (D-CA). As the former Vice President of the Podesta Group, a lobbying firm in Washington, DC, with ties to the Clintons, Obamas and Bidens, he also lobbied on behalf of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Somalia, Hong Kong, Iraq, & the Ukraine. Riley Moore is everything we've come to expect from the political Establishment, yet he expects West Virginians to believe his associations will not cause undue influence.

West Virginians have a choice to continue down the stale road of Establishment politics, with the likes of the Moore-Capito political family dynasty that have plagued West Virginia politics for far too long or they can elect a breath of fresh air in grassroots candidate, Nate Cain.

In this time, it is incumbent that West Virginians elect a leader with military experience. Nate Cain is that leader. "I recognize and honor the selfless dedication of our men and women who serve to safeguard our nation. I am committed to the people of West Virginia, and I honor the invaluable service of veterans to this great nation. The America is renowned as a stronghold of liberty, a City Upon A Hill, a symbol of freedom, and a fountain of hope because of those who have served to protect her. We are the home of the free because of the brave. May God bless our veterans and may God bless America."

Nate Cain is a veteran and the FBI Federal Whistleblower written about in the Daily Caller. He submitted evidence to the DOJ IG, referenced in the Durham Report, page 78. Nate Cain is a Cyber Security Expert and founder of Cain & Associates. He work extensively on election integrity, having been called on as an expert witness and cyber forensic investigator by the Donald Trump White House in the 2020 election. Nate Cain stands firmly with Donald Trump and endorses him for President of the United States. Nate Cain is now running as a Republican, Conservative candidate for US Congress in WV-2, www.NateCain4WV.com @NateCain4WV.

