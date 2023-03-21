Nate Cain Announces Candidacy for United States Congress

FBI Whistleblower & Military Veteran Stands for America First Principles & the People of West Virginia

HEDGESVILLE, W. Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nate Cain, a Republican, U.S. Army Veteran, cybersecurity entrepreneur, and FBI whistleblower announces his candidacy for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. With a track record of integrity, selfless service, personal courage, and loyalty to his country, Cain is focused on restoring our Constitutional freedoms, strengthening our national security, and opening the doors to prosperity for all Americans.

Cain seeks to represent everyday West Virginians who work hard in pursuit of the American dream for their families. He is a man of the people. He is not a part of a political dynasty, nor beholden to special interest groups, and has never sought to be a career politician. He is running because he feels called to serve the country that he loves once again.

"I am excited to announce my candidacy for the West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District," Cain said. "I believe West Virginia needs a strong and trustworthy leader representing them, with a track record of integrity and personal courage when it matters. I firmly support the U.S. Constitution and intend to boldly fight to restore our God-given rights to guns, free speech, religion, medical freedom, and privacy. I also pledge to strengthen our national security and sovereignty with strong borders, balanced budgets, accountable foreign aid, a strong military, and a replenished national strategic stockpile and oil reserve. By restoring American freedom and national security we will ensure an enduring prosperity that will last for generations."

"I have traveled around the district and have spoken to many. I am hearing the issues that are at important to them. I have a plan that harnesses our vast natural resources to build an industrial base on energy independence and business development that can lead to high paying sustainable jobs. West Virginia needs its own strategic energy reserve to protect us against market manipulation and national energy emergencies. I recognize the importance of individual mineral rights that can change people's lives through generational wealth. The mountain state needs modernizing of infrastructure, including availability of broadband internet, a necessity for competing in this modern age, and funding to fix our roads, bridges, and railways. We need to remember our farmers and cattlemen who put food on our tables. It is important to protect our agricultural industry against encroachment of federal regulations. I will be diligent to listen to the needs of all West Virginians and work toward solutions," declares Cain.

"I'm running for office because I love this country and I love West Virginia. I am asking folks to put their trust in me to represent them," says Cain. Nate Cain is the fighter we need in Congress and he is ready to serve, while earning the trust of the 2nd District, as he leads West Virginia into a future of greater freedom, security, and prosperity for all of its citizens.

Nate Cain is a family man whose foundation is upon God, Family and Country. He is an "America First" candidate who brings a wealth of experience to West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. As a veteran, he has a great appreciation for the state he chose to settle in, where he has deep family roots in the coal mines of Appalachia. Cain is an entrepreneur and small business owner in Berkley County, West Virginia.

