Nate Herman Joins Huntington As Chief Auditor

As chief auditor, Herman is responsible for the design and implementation of Huntington's internal audit program, ensuring that governance, compliance and operations, and internal controls are in place to effectively identify and manage risk. He reports directly to the audit committee chair of the board of directors.

"Nate has terrific leadership skills, depth of experience and knowledge of banking, which will be instrumental as Huntington continues to grow," said Steve Steinour, Huntington's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "He has a strong track record effectively managing risk for complex organizations. He also appreciates our deep commitment to look out for our customers and communities."

Herman brings to Huntington significant financial services industry and military experience. He also has technical expertise in cyber, compliance, operations and risk remediation.

"Audit is a strategic asset that helps us understand and manage new risks and challenges, all focused on protecting our customers as the bank grows," Herman said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to perform this work at Huntington, which I've long admired for being a purpose-focused organization with strong ties to its local communities. The bank is engrained in the fabric of these communities, and I'm excited to be part of it."

Most recently, Herman was a managing director and head of regulatory and specialty operations at JPMorgan Chase, where he led a 1,200-person global team responsible for the highest risk and specialized consumer banking processes. Since 2011, he has held key executive roles with increasing levels of responsibility in the areas of risk, lines of business, operations and program management. Prior to JPMorgan Chase, he worked for the United States Cyber Command and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Herman served for six years on active duty and remains in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He earned a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University and bachelor's degree in political science from Villanova University.

Herman replaces Harry Farver, who served successfully as chief auditor for six years and grew Huntington's internal audit capabilities. Farver will work closely with Herman during the transition and then take on a new leadership role within the bank.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $108 billion of assets and a network of 898 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,727 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

