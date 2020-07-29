Nate Paul Initiative Donates 50,000 Face Masks, 100,000 Gloves, and Additional PPE to Austin Area Urban League to Fight COVID-19 in Austin's African American Community

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nate Paul Initiative (NPI) is partnering with the Austin Area Urban League (AAUL) to provide significant personal protective equipment and supplies to the African-American community to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NPI donated 50,000 face masks, 100,000 gloves, 50,000 bars of organic hand soap, 50,000 antibacterial moist towels, and additional personal protective equipment and preventive supplies to the AAUL, the local chapter of the National Urban League.

"COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on the African-American community," said Nate Paul, Founder of the Nate Paul Initiative. "The Austin Area Urban League has been working tirelessly to try and help the community during this trying time. After learning about the lack of supplies, equipment, and support, I made the decision to get involved.

"There are 73,390 African-Americans in Austin, Texas. And every single one of their lives matters," Paul said.

The Nate Paul Initiative contribution is the largest individual private donation received to date by the AAUL.

The AAUL continues its efforts to support the under-resourced communities in Central Texas through its COVID-19 Rapid Relief and Response program, with over 3,500+ families on their growing waitlist.

The AAUL's community-focused RRAP program allows for emergent resources to be provided for African American and Spanish speaking communities that currently covers rental/mortgage payments, utility payments. basic needs support, transportation assistance, and medical assistance. The AAUL is will be expanding this program with the help of the NPI donation to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit deliveries.

"The support of our community and online audience makes it possible for the Austin Area Urban League to provide these critical COVID-19 services and support to the communities who need it the most," said Quincy Dunlap, CEO, and President of the Austin Area Urban League. "We thank Nate Paul and the Nate Paul Initiative for their generosity."

The Austin Area Urban League has also established an online resource hub that can be found on their website, www.aaul.org, for online workforce development programming and essential emergency home repair.

As of Monday, July 27, Travis County had reported nearly 19,500 cases of COVID-19 and at least 238 people have died from the disease. At least16,600 people have recovered from the virus.

News reports last month indicated that the impact of the pandemic was falling disproportionately on the African-American community, and public officials this year have worried about this pandemic hitting the African-American community harder than others.

The NPI gift to the AAUL follows other philanthropic work by NPI to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Austin earlier this year. In March, the Nate Paul Initiative pledged $500,000 towards delivering preventive supplies to keep the people of Austin safe from the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to being the founder of NPI, Nate Paul is the Founder, President, and CEO of World Class, an Austin-based real estate investment firm. Mr. Paul formed World Class in 2007, and today the company is one of the nation's largest privately owned real estate owners.

About the Nate Paul Initiative

The Nate Paul Initiative's mission is to invest in philanthropy, impact investments, and social change opportunities that create actionable solutions to level the playing field and maximize the opportunity for all.

Founded by Nate Paul, NPI is committed to creating new possibilities for individuals, families, and communities. The Nate Paul Initiative is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About the AAUL

The National Urban League's mission is to enable African Americans and other underserved urban residents to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. Additionally, the Austin Area Urban League's mission is to provide tools to African Americans and under-served populations to build a foundation for social and economic equality.

