Nate Politi Appointed NJI's First Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

NJI

06 Dec, 2023, 09:50 ET

Public Affairs-Focused Global Creative Agency Demonstrates Continued Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NJI, a global creative agency specializing in creative solutions to inform and influence public policy audiences, announces the promotion of Nate Politi to Chief Operating Officer. He is the first to hold the role following nearly 10 years of leadership across NJI's account strategy teams. In his new role, Politi will ensure excellence in performance, process, culture, and the cross-functional collaboration that drives NJI's success.

Politi is a steadfast strategic advisor to NJI's founders and co-CEOs, Josh Shultz and Nathan Imperiale. A fearless champion for colleagues, clients, and partners, he will focus on delivering peerless organizational development and meaningful brand experiences and developing high-performing teams that achieve results.

Politi's appointment as Chief Operating Officer underscores tireless effort and the complete trust placed in his ability to lead NJI into the next phase of strategic development.

"Nate's commitment to our organization, leadership, and deep understanding of our company's mission has played a pivotal role in our continued growth and success," said Shultz.

Politi's journey within NJI has been marked by unwavering dedication and outstanding leadership. Company-wide colleagues recognize and have lauded his pivotal role in the agency.

"Nate's new position as COO is well-deserved and reflects the high regard the entire organization holds for him. I have no doubt he will continue to drive our company forward and I look forward to witnessing his continued success in his new role," said Shultz.

"The talent and creativity of our team are unmatched, and I am excited for this next chapter," Politi said. "We will continue to evolve in support of our clients, and I'm committed to putting our values into action so that NJI remains a standout agency to work with and for."

NJI's leadership bench is further strengthened by Allison Hoffman Cousens, Managing Director of Partnerships & Marketing, who joins NJI after nearly a decade of guiding Meta's global public policy efforts. She previously served as a product manager for Intuit. In addition, deepening the agency's account management capabilities in Washington, D.C., are Senior Account Director Sumaya Attia, previously of Memac Ogilvy and the Brookings Institute, and Addison Bailey, previously with Viget and Artemis Ward.

Investing in current team members is equally important, and NJI is pleased to recognize the following promotions: Hillary De Mayo to Senior Manager, Finance & Operations; Julia Melton to Project Manager; Glen Swart to Associate Art Director; and Jay Ungar to Associate Art Director.

About NJI

NJI built our reputation on high-caliber work with a flair for the elegantly unconventional. We develop audience-driven strategies and exceptional creative to help clients solve public affairs and policy challenges. From advocacy campaigns to experiential marketing, we thrive on innovation and forward thinking—and help our clients do the same. Founded in 2007, we make the creative process effortless for our clients by providing the highest level of client service. NJI has offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Singapore.

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989809/NJI_Color_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Nate Politi Appointed NJI's First Chief Operating Officer

Nate Politi Appointed NJI's First Chief Operating Officer

NJI, a global creative agency specializing in creative solutions to inform and influence public policy audiences, announces the promotion of Nate...
NJI Welcomes Allison Hoffman Cousens as Managing Director of Partnerships & Marketing

NJI Welcomes Allison Hoffman Cousens as Managing Director of Partnerships & Marketing

NJI, a global creative agency that solves complex public affairs challenges, announced today the appointment of Allison Hoffman Cousens as Managing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.