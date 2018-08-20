Nate Ramanathan joins AEye as vice president of operations.

"AEye's strategy has always been to develop our artificial perception systems for optimal manufacturability by tier ones and contract manufacturers," said Luis Dussan, founder and CEO of AEye. "We have designed our systems to be reliable and easy to manufacture at scale by companies adept at supplying automotive OEMs. Nate's expertise and experience will be key to AEye's success as we scale the business and deliver product in ever increasing quantities."

Prior to joining AEye, Ramanathan was a senior executive at Benchmark, Inc. a multi-billion dollar contract manufacturer, where he provided operations leadership. Before that, Nate held leadership roles in automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical devices at companies including Medtronic, Ford Motor Company, and Hutchinson Technologies. He holds an MS in manufacturing engineering, a J.D. specialized in intellectual property law and an MBA in business administration and management.

"This is an exceedingly dynamic market with automotive customers who demand the highest levels of quality, performance, and consistency," said Ramanathan. "I look forward to working with world's leading tier ones and contract manufacturers to deliver products that meet and exceed our customers' expectation."

For more information about AEye and its innovative approach to artificial perception, please visit www.aeye.ai.

About AEye

AEye is an artificial perception pioneer and creator of iDAR™, a new form of intelligent data collection that acts as the eyes and visual cortex of autonomous vehicles. Since its demonstration of its solid-state LiDAR scanner in 2013, AEye has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent sensing. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by world-renowned investors, including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital. For more information, please visit www.aeye.ai.

SOURCE AEye

Related Links

http://www.aeye.ai

