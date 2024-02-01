Nate Rohnke Becomes Partner at The Dufour Collaborative

Leading event production and design agency for non-profits, corporations, and cultural institutions adds first partner

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dufour Collaborative, one of the nation's premier event production agencies, announced today that Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Nate Rohnke, has joined Philip Dufour as Partner.

Philip Dufour and Nate Rohnke of The Dufour Collaborative.

Founded by Philip Dufour, a Washington-based government, protocol, and political professional with expertise in event production and audience engagement for non-profit and corporate clients alike, The Dufour Collaborative was conceived as a solution for non-profits struggling to simultaneously plan events and care for donors. Dufour served in the Clinton-Gore administration as Social Secretary to Vice President Gore and Mrs. Gore and as an advisor during the Biden-Harris transition. Fifteen years later, the agency's diverse client list is made-up of national and international organizations including Comcast/NBCUniversal, the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation, Smithsonian Institution, Cruise Line International Association, Concordia Summit, Special Olympics International, and Ariel Investments among others.

A boutique full-service event production agency, The Dufour Collaborative specializes in a high-touch approach to events by collaborating with clients to conceptualize, elevate, and execute their vision to thoughtfully curate event details around the guest experience. In 2023 alone, The Dufour Collaborative produced more than a hundred events across 20 markets. These immersive events were attended by more than 45,000 attendees.

"Nate has been an invaluable team member and an integral part in helping The Dufour Collaborative grow to where it is today. While he has had several roles over the years, Nate has always been a loyal partner and had the Dufour brand at heart," said Philip Dufour, founder, president, and creative director of The Dufour Collaborative. "Last year, we saw exponential growth that has set us on an exciting path. Now I am proud to not only call Nate a partner, but also a friend, and I cannot wait to see where this new partnership takes us next."

Nate joined The Dufour Collaborative in 2016. During his time at the agency, he has maintained a portfolio of high-profile clients and transformed operations to optimize internal planning, marketing, and financial processes across a growing team of producers, contractors, and vendor partners. During the pandemic, Nate spearheaded the agency's effort to avoid staff layoffs while launching a robust virtual events service and maintain its ability to produce in-person COVID safe experiences for clients.

"When Philip approached me with this opportunity, it was a no brainer," said Nate Rohnke. "It has been an honor to be part of the company's growth and I can't wait to see what our incredible team achieves in the coming months and years."

