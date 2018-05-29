Nate Silver to Headline InsightSquared's 2018 Ramp Conference

In its second year, Ramp by InsightSquared will take place August 6-7 at the Westin Boston Waterfront and is expected to be another sold-out event. The conference will equip revenue operations professionals with the foresight, skills and connections required to become the strategic partner today's go-to-market teams demand.

Silver, who will deliver the closing keynote at Ramp, has become a leading statistician through his innovative analysis of political polling. After he successfully called the outcomes in 49 of the 50 states in the 2008 U.S. presidential election, he was named one of "The World's 100 Most Influential People" by Time magazine. Silver will share the data-driven trend discovery methods he uses for predictions and how attendees can apply them to everyday business decision making. In addition to Silver, Ramp will feature an impressive lineup of thought leaders and practitioners bringing both deep industry knowledge and frontline experience, including a keynote from Allen Gannett, CEO of TrackMaven and author of the soon-to-be-released book, "The Creative Curve". Gannett's keynote will discuss how to use data to inform creativity.

"Ramp was a tremendous success in its inaugural year," said Fred Shilmover, CEO of InsightSquared. "We satisfied a real need in creating a live forum specifically for revenue operations professionals — a group that's as essential as it is under-served. This year we're doubling the size, doubling the content, and adding an awards and certification program."

Ramp 2018 will unfold during a key inflection point in the industry. Businesses are moving towards consolidating sales and marketing functions, and there's an increasing urgency for solutions that give the full go-to-market organization real-time insights into common metrics. Last week, InsightSquared announced that it closed $23M in additional funding to fuel the growth of its revenue intelligence solution that helps organizations better align across sales, marketing and business operations.

