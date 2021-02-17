Natera and Personalis Partner for Personalized Monitoring in Oncology

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, and Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the two companies have entered into a partnership in the field of personalized oncology. The partnership will pair Personalis' NeXT tumor profiling and diagnostic products with Natera's personalized ctDNA platform Signatera™ for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment.

Under this non-exclusive agreement, Natera will validate the design of Signatera personalized ctDNA assays using matched tumor and normal exome sequence data from Personalis, and Natera will be responsible for commercialization. The agreement covers MRD testing for both clinical use and research use.

"This represents another step forward in Natera's vision for Signatera, as a personalized monitoring and MRD platform that can be scaled and integrated robustly with high-quality exome-scale tissue sequencing assays worldwide, of which Personalis' NeXT is a leading example," commented Solomon Moshkevich, Natera's General Manager of Oncology. "We are pleased to partner with them and to expand access of Signatera to a new set of potential customers."

"The NeXT Platform™ complements Signatera by offering advanced tumor analysis with augmented coverage across all 20,000 genes," said Richard Chen, Chief Scientific Officer of Personalis. "We are excited to partner with Natera on this sensitive tumor-informed approach to accelerate molecular residual disease detection in cancer."

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers, or our ability to successfully execute the partnership. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform (including with respect to its pairing with the Signatera platform), expected benefits from the partnership between Personalis and Natera, Personalis' business opportunities, leadership or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis' most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, the company's registration statement on Form S-3 filed on December 30, 2020, and the company's prospectus supplement filed on January 27, 2021, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

