Natera Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, after the market close on February 26, 2020. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event: Natera's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Dial-In:



(877) 823-0171, Domestic

(617) 500-6932, International Conference ID: 9992859 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hab8jim9

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

