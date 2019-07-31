Natera Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Natera, Inc.

Jul 31, 2019, 20:51 ET

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after the market close on August 7, 2019. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event:

Natera's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Time:

1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Dial-In:

(877) 823-0171, Domestic
(617) 500-6932, International

Conference ID:

5596935

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/49xa7cty

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc.,650-249-9090
Media
Anna Czene, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications, 818-731-2203, pr@natera.com

