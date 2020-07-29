Natera Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the market close on August 5, 2020. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event: Natera's Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call



Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020



Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)



Live Dial-In: 1 (800) 708-4540, Domestic

1 (847) 619-6397, International



Password: 49854736



Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mh4xc5b8

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com .

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited labs certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California, and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., [email protected]

