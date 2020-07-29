Natera Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Jul 29, 2020, 09:03 ET
SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, after the market close on August 5, 2020. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.
Earnings Conference Call Information:
Event:
Natera's Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Time:
1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Live Dial-In:
1 (800) 708-4540, Domestic
1 (847) 619-6397, International
Password:
49854736
Webcast:
A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.
About Natera
Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited labs certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California, and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090
Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., [email protected]
