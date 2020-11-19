Natera Appoints Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to its Board of Directors

Dr. Bertagnolli is currently Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Associate Surgeon in the Division of Surgical Oncology at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Her additional roles include Chair of the Board of Directors of the Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and Group Chair of the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology.

"Natera has emerged as an innovative and dynamic leader in ctDNA technology," said Dr. Bertagnolli. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's success as it introduces the SignateraTM technology into clinical research and clinical practice. I believe this technology has the potential to change how oncologists practice medicine and significantly improve patient outcomes."

In addition to several major committee and board advisory appointments, Dr. Bertagnolli serves as Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC, a not-for-profit organization that conducts international cancer clinical trials, and is Vice President of the Coalition of Cancer Cooperative Groups. She received her undergraduate degree in engineering from Princeton University and her medical degree from the University of Utah College of Medicine.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

