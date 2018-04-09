Natera Appoints Paul R. Billings, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Billings join Natera," said Matthew Rabinowitz, Ph.D., Natera's CEO. "Paul's vision and expertise in applied genetics and personalized medicine are rare in the industry, and his experience working with CMS, FDA, commercial payors, academic institutions and patient advocacy groups will help us demonstrate clinical utility and improve patient access to our products and services."

"I am excited to join Natera at this time of rapid innovation and growth for the company," Dr. Billings said. "Natera has developed a leadership position in genetic testing, and I look forward to working with the medical communities in reproductive health and oncology to safely integrate these cutting-edge technologies into clinical practice."

Dr. Billings is a board-certified internist and clinical geneticist with more than 30 years of experience in genomics and molecular medicine. He is the author of nearly 200 publications on genomic medicine and has held academic and research appointments at Harvard University, UC San Francisco, Stanford University, and UC Berkeley. Prior to joining Natera, Dr. Billings was Chief Medical Officer of Life Technologies, Inc., and consulting CMO of the Genetic Sciences Division of Thermo Fisher Scientific. He previously was SVP and Senior Physician at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. He has served on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Food and Drug Administration, the Genomic Medicine Advisory Committee at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the HHS Secretary's Advisory Committee on Genomics, Health and Society. His work formed the basis of the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 (GINA).

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to transform the diagnosis and management of genetic diseases. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. Follow Natera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, whether the results of clinical studies will support the use of our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy, and performance of our screening tests, or of the benefits of our screening tests and product offerings to patients, providers, and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

