Natera Appoints Rowan Chapman to its Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, has appointed Rowan Chapman, Ph.D., to its board of directors, effective August 15, 2019.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Rowan Chapman to our board and look forward to the valuable contribution she will provide," said Steve Chapman, Natera's Chief Executive Officer. "She is a distinguished business advisor and seasoned executive who brings over two decades of business development and investment experience within the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries. We are very pleased to work with someone of her caliber during this critical time as we quickly expand into new markets and extend our leadership position in reproductive health."

Dr. Chapman is a founder, investor, and active independent board member. She most recently held senior roles as Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Western North America, Australia and New Zealand, and as Head of Precision Diagnostics at GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Managing Director of New Business Creation, and Head of Healthcare Investing at GE Ventures. Prior to that, she held operational roles in early and growth stage startups and was a partner at Mohr Davidow Ventures for over 11 years, gaining extensive experience as a board member and board advisor for a wide variety of tech and data enabled companies. Dr. Chapman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biochemistry and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our screening tests, or of the benefits of our screening tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

