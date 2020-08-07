Natera Files Additional Suit Against ArcherDX

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, filed suit yesterday against ArcherDX, Inc. for infringement of Natera's U.S. Patent No. 10,731,220 (the "'220 Patent"). The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court of Delaware.

The '220 Patent is titled "Methods for Simultaneous Amplification of Target Loci" and was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 4, 2020. The '220 Patent is one of more than 200 patents issued or pending in Natera's global intellectual property portfolio, including more than 60 in the field of oncology.

Natera's complaint alleges that ArcherDX's sale and use of certain cell-free DNA-based oncology products infringes on the '220 Patent. In January of 2020, Natera filed suit in Delaware against ArcherDX (C.A. No. 20-125), asserting four additional patents. Natera is seeking injunctive relief and monetary damages in both cases.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

