SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in non-invasive genetic testing and the analysis of circulating cell-free DNA, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the market close on May 8, 2018. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.
Earnings Conference Call Information:
Event:
Natera's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Time:
1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Live Dial-In:
(877) 823-0171, Domestic
(617) 500-6932, International
Conference ID:
8659708
Webcast:
A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.
About Natera
Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to transform the diagnosis and management of genetic diseases. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. Follow Natera on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090
Media
Barbara Sullivan, Sullivan & Associates, 714-374-6174, bsullivan@sullivanpr.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300640585.html
SOURCE Natera, Inc.
