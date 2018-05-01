Natera Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Natera, Inc.

17:48 ET

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in non-invasive genetic testing and the analysis of circulating cell-free DNA, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the market close on May 8, 2018. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event:

Natera's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 

Time:

1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Dial-In:

(877) 823-0171, Domestic

(617) 500-6932, International

Conference ID:

8659708

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kb85b7pc

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera
Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to transform the diagnosis and management of genetic diseases. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. Follow Natera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media
Barbara Sullivan, Sullivan & Associates, 714-374-6174, bsullivan@sullivanpr.com

 

