NATERA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Natera, Inc. - NTRA

On March 14, 2022, a jury found that the Company intentionally and willfully misled the public through its false advertisements to market Prospera, a screening test for kidney transplant failure, in violation of the federal Lanham Act, the Delaware Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and Delaware common law, including that the Company's marketing falsely claimed that Prospera was more accurate than the competing kidney transplant testing offered by CareDx, Inc. Ultimately, the jury awarded CareDx $44.9 million in monetary damages.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Natera's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

