Natera Presents Latest Signatera™ MRD Data in Breast Cancer at SABCS 2021

Detection of circulating tumor DNA post neoadjuvant chemotherapy using personalized assay is associated with disease relapse

Poster Presentation: P2-01-06 | Presenter: Elisa Agostinetto, M.D.

In this study, Signatera was used for the detection and monitoring of ctDNA in 44 patients with early breast cancer across all major subtypes, before and after standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and then post-surgery with a median clinical follow up of 3 years. The study demonstrated that ctDNA status before surgery and at the last follow up were the strongest predictors of patient outcomes after adjusting for all clinico-pathological risk factors such as stage, histology, tumor size and Ki67 status.

Detection of ctDNA following surgery predicts relapse in breast cancer patients receiving primary surgery

Poster presentation: P2-01-10 | Presenter: Isaac Garcia-Murillas, Ph.D.

This study assessed ctDNA status before surgery, after surgery prior to the start of adjuvant chemotherapy and after adjuvant chemotherapy, in 48 patients with early breast cancer across all major subtypes. ctDNA was detected in 29% of patients after surgery (prior to adjuvant treatment), including 20% in the ER-positive subgroup. Furthermore, results indicated that among patients who were ctDNA-positive after surgery, the majority benefited from adjuvant chemotherapy and did not relapse. Among patients who remained ctDNA-positive after adjuvant treatment, 100% relapsed.

"These studies show that Signatera can help fill in insight gaps that traditional tools, such as scans and blood tests, can't capture in early breast cancer patients," said Angel Rodriguez, M.D., medical director of oncology at Natera. "Not only did we see the efficacy of adjuvant therapy, but the importance of Signatera as a tool to help dramatically improve our understanding of each patient's risk for recurrence, enabling us to more thoroughly monitor their disease and potentially change strategy."

This data is the latest in a fast-growing body of evidence supporting the clinical use of Signatera in breast cancer, across all major subtypes in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant and metastatic settings. Signatera is also supporting multiple MRD-guided prospective clinical trials, where providers can refer eligible patients. More details on Signatera in breast cancer are available here.

About Signatera

Signatera is a custom-built circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) test for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients previously diagnosed with cancer. The test is available for both clinical and research use, and has been granted three Breakthrough Device Designations by the FDA for multiple cancer types and indications. The Signatera test is personalized and tumor-informed, providing each individual with a customized blood test tailored to fit the unique signature of clonal mutations found in that individual's tumor. This maximizes Signatera's accuracy for detecting the presence or absence of residual disease in a blood sample, even at levels down to a single tumor molecule in a tube of blood. Signatera is intended to detect and quantify how much cancer is left in the body, to detect recurrence earlier and to help optimize treatment decisions.

About Natera

Natera™ is a leader in personalized genetic testing and diagnostics, transforming how we make critical health care decisions. Our genetic and diagnostic tests help clinicians and their patients protect their health and enable earlier and more targeted interventions that lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 80 peer-reviewed studies that demonstrate high accuracy, improving patient care outcomes in oncology, women's health and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

