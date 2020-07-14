Natera Recognized as a 'Force for Change' by Leading Women Entrepreneurs (LWE)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, has received the Force for Change Illuminator award from LWE, accepted by Sheetal Parmar, Natera's VP of Medical Affairs.

The Force for Change awards are held in partnership with LWE, an organization that has recognized over 500 outstanding women leaders and innovative companies over the past decade. In this unprecedented year, LWE focused on organizations that have made a significant and positive impact on the lives of others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheetal Parmar, VP of Medical Affairs at Natera

"We are delighted to honor Natera with the Force for Change Illuminator award. This year, we carefully selected individuals and companies that we believe are paving the way for a brighter future and are leaders in their respective fields," said Linda Wellbrock, founder and CEO of LWE. "We are inspired by Natera's mission to change the way disease is managed worldwide. The company's programs to support patients, healthcare providers, and employees during the pandemic made it clear to us that Natera is a true force for change and driver of innovation."

Sheetal Parmar, who leads the Clinical Services and Medical Education teams at Natera, and is co-chair of Women of Natera, an employee resource group that supports workplace equality and diversity, was recognized for her individual contributions to Natera's mission and values. "We are proud to not only be recognized for our scientific advances and COVID-19 efforts, but also for our commitment to promoting diversity at all levels of our business," said Parmar. "Embracing diverse backgrounds and viewpoints has been a catalyst for innovation and growth, enabling us to develop best-in-class products and services that uniquely meet the needs of our patients and healthcare providers."

The Force for Change awards ceremony will be held virtually on November 2, 2020. Visit lweworld.com to learn more.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

