A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to transform the diagnosis and management of genetic diseases. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer and organ transplantation including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. Follow Natera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Barbara Sullivan, Sullivan & Associates, 714-374-6174, bsullivan@sullivanpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-to-host-investor-conference-call-to-discuss-strategic-roadmap-in-organ-transplantation-and-oncology-300670435.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.natera.com

