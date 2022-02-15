Natera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that Steve Chapman, chief executive officer, and Mike Brophy, chief financial officer, will provide an update on recent business activities in the following upcoming investor conferences.

11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Health Care Conference

Date: February 16, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Presenters: Steve Chapman and Mike Brophy

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Date: March 8, 2022 Time: 2:50 p.m. ET Presenters: Steve Chapman and Mike Brophy

Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: March 9, 2022 Time: 8:40 a.m. ET Presenters: Mike Brophy

Access to the live webcasts and subsequent archived presentations will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and enable earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our screening tests, or of the benefits of our screening tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov .

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., 720-318-4080 [email protected]

SOURCE Natera, Inc.