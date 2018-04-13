Natera to Present Successful Results at AACR from Bladder and Colon Cancer Studies

"Having replicated our outstanding performance across lung cancer, bladder cancer, and colon cancer, we believe that Signatera is showing promise as a pan-cancer platform," said Jimmy Lin, M.D., Ph.D., MHS, Natera's Chief Scientific Officer, Oncology. "We look forward to Signatera's use in clinical trials, for patient selection and treatment response evaluation in the adjuvant, neoadjuvant and metastatic settings."

Three posters will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting:

April 16, 2018 , 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., Section 26: Personalized circulating tumor DNA analysis to monitor colorectal cancer (Poster board 17, Abstract 1590, Exhibit Hall A, Section 26)

April 17, 2018 , 8:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., Section 27: Sequencing of plasma of cfDNA from patients with locally advanced bladder cancer for surveillance and therapeutic efficacy monitoring (Poster board 11, Abstract 3653, Exhibit Hall A, Section 27)

April 17, 2018 , 1:00–5:00 p.m., Section 24: Analytical validation of the Signatera RUO assay, a highly sensitive patient-specific multiplex PCR NGS-based noninvasive cancer recurrence detection and therapy monitoring assay (Poster board 27, Abstract 4542, Exhibit Hall A, Section 24)

Natera also will host an Exhibitor Spotlight Theatre on Sunday, April 15 at 1:30 p.m., titled, "Clonal ctDNA Monitoring Using Signatera (RUO) Platform: Pan-Cancer Applications for Biopharmaceutical Research."

About Signatera

Signatera (RUO) was recently launched for use by oncology researchers and biopharmaceutical companies, and is expected to be available for clinical use next year. The technology differs from currently-available liquid biopsy assays, which test for a panel of genes independent of an individual's tumor. It provides each patient with a customized blood test tailored to match the mutations found in that individual's tumor tissue, which maximizes sensitivity and specificity. Signatera (RUO) also allows researchers to track additional mutations of interest, up to several hundred mutations, for clinical studies.

In a recent study featured on the cover of the journal Nature, the Signatera (RUO) customized ctDNA platform demonstrated the method's ability to detect residual disease, measure treatment response, and identify recurrence up to 11 months earlier than the standard of care for early stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).1

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to transform the diagnosis and management of genetic diseases. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. Follow Natera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

