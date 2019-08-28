Natera to Webcast Live Presentation at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced it will webcast a live presentation at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 12:10 p.m. PT (3:10 p.m. ET).

Steve Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Brophy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the conference and give an overview of the company and its latest business activities.

Access to the live webcast and subsequent archived presentation will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, our expectations regarding the reliability, accuracy and performance of our screening tests, or regarding the benefits of our screening tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers, or our ability to obtain favorable coverage and reimbursement determinations from third-party payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov .

