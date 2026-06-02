NatGasHub.com Launches gINDEX™ - A Consolidated Index of Customers Data Platform for North American Natural Gas Market Participants

New AI-assisted, human-verified data platform helps energy companies eliminate manual monitoring, scraping, and standardization of publicly available Index of Customers data.

HOUSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGasHub.com, a provider of natural gas operational data and workflow automation solutions, today announced the launch of gINDEX™, a Consolidated Index of Customers data platform designed to help natural gas market participants access standardized Index of Customers data through one centralized website and API.

gINDEX™ is designed to eliminate three long-standing data pain points for natural gas professionals: monitoring 165+ websites, scraping data across different formats, and standardizing data into a usable structure.

The platform gathers data using artificial intelligence and verifies it through human review. According to NatGasHub.com, the product is built for gas traders and schedulers, producers, utilities and municipal gas organizations, LNG facilities, financial institutions, and physical gas entities.

gINDEX™ includes U.S. and Canadian data fields such as shipper name, DUNS number, volumes, start and expiry dates, rate schedules, agent names, receipt locations, delivery locations, and other publicly available line items.

The platform provides users with access through both a web portal and a secure ready-made API. NatGasHub.com states that the software is NAESB certified and allows users to access standardized data with clicks rather than custom code.

According to NatGasHub.com, the gINDEX™ subscription includes historical data going back to 2020, pipeline reference data for 35,000+ locations, 3,000+ counterparty DUNS numbers, nomination models, and other metadata updated in real time.

The company states that gINDEX™ data is updated quarterly during the first seven days of each quarter and that the data is reviewed for accuracy before publication.

NatGasHub.com also states that gINDEX™ includes unlimited users, enterprise-wide access, daily unlimited technical support via live screen share, Excel templates, multi-channel access, and a ready-to-use API library in more than 30 programming languages.

The company offers a money-back guarantee if the product does not cut data processing time by at least 80%. NatGasHub.com also states that it guarantees 100% data accuracy for gINDEX™ data.

"Index of Customers data is valuable, but the process of collecting it has historically required too much manual monitoring, scraping, and standardization," said Jay Bhatty, CEO of NatGasHub.com.

"gINDEX™ was built to give natural gas professionals one centralized source for clean, standardized Index of Customers data so their teams can spend less time processing information and more time acting on it."

gINDEX™ is now available through NatGasHub.com.

About NatGasHub.com

NatGasHub.com provides automated operational and commercial data solutions for the North American natural gas industry. The company helps market participants access standardized data, automation tools, APIs, and workflow solutions designed to reduce manual work and improve operational efficiency.

SOURCE NatGasHub.com