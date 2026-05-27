NatGasHub.com Launches VoiceNoms® -- A Revolutionary Voice-Activated Gas Nominations Platform for North America

New voice-enabled technology allows natural gas schedulers to submit pipeline nominations using simple voice commands from mobile devices.

HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGasHub.com, a leading provider of automated natural gas operational data and workflow automation solutions, today announced the launch of VoiceNoms®, a groundbreaking voice-activated gas nominations platform designed to modernize and simplify pipeline scheduling across North America.

The new VoiceNoms® technology enables gas schedulers, traders, utilities, marketers, and LNG operators to create and submit natural gas pipeline nominations using voice prompts directly from mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

VoiceNoms® eliminates the need for users to manually type nominations into multiple pipeline Electronic Bulletin Boards (EBBs), significantly reducing operational complexity, improving speed, and minimizing the risk of costly data entry errors.

The platform supports all major nomination types including transportation, storage, parks, and loans, as well as all nomination cycles such as Timely, Evening, ID1, ID2, and ID3. Users can also quickly roll nominations from one gas day to the next using a single voice command.

VoiceNoms® is fully integrated into NatGasHub.com's broader multi-pipeline nominations infrastructure, which currently supports connectivity to more than 100 North American pipelines through secure NAESB-certified EDI technology.

Historically, natural gas schedulers have been forced to work through fragmented pipeline websites, repetitive hand-typing, Java/Citrix issues, and time-consuming nomination workflows. VoiceNoms® transforms this experience by introducing a modern mobile-first interface powered by voice interaction and centralized automation.

The platform also provides real-time Accept/Reject nomination status updates and scheduled quantities directly within the application, allowing users to monitor pipeline activity without logging into multiple EBBs throughout the day.

According to NatGasHub.com, the goal of VoiceNoms® is to bring the same consumer-grade convenience users experience with modern voice assistants into the highly specialized world of natural gas pipeline scheduling.

"The natural gas industry has relied on manual workflows for far too long," said Jay Bhatty, CEO of NatGasHub.com. "We wanted to create a platform where schedulers could interact with pipelines as naturally as speaking into their phones."

"VoiceNoms® represents a major leap forward for operational efficiency in pipeline scheduling. Our objective is simple: eliminate hand-typing, increase mobility, and help companies move gas faster and more efficiently."

VoiceNoms® is now available through NatGasHub.com as part of its gNOM product suite.

About NatGasHub.com

NatGasHub.com provides automated operational and commercial data solutions for the North American natural gas industry. Its products help traders, schedulers, utilities, LNG facilities, producers, financial institutions, and physical gas market participants automate workflows across hundreds of pipelines. Solutions include nominations automation, tariff automation, invoice automation, scheduled quantities, critical notices, storage data, capacity releases, and other pipeline operational datasets delivered through APIs and enterprise integrations.

SOURCE NatGasHub.com