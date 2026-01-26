NatGold Digital Reinforces IP Protection for Digital Mining Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") today announced it has strengthened its intellectual property strategy by filing seven full (non-provisional) patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The applications, submitted by the Company's counsel, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, follow NatGold's 2025 provisional patent filings underpinning these seven applications.

This milestone moves NatGold's patent portfolio beyond early-stage priority filings and into full USPTO examination, strengthening its ability to protect the proprietary methods and system-level architecture that underpin its digital mining ecosystem and support the long-term defensibility of the Company's model.

Collectively, the seven full applications cover the end-to-end tokenization of in-ground gold resources confirmed through verified technical reports, a sustainability and integrity credit framework, and valuation methodologies for unmined assets designated for tokenization, alongside compliance and risk controls designed for regulated markets (including KYC/AML) and interoperability pathways for national digital currency frameworks, including Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

In addition, the Company has filed further provisional patent applications as part of its ongoing IP strategy, which it expects to progress to full filings in due course.

"These filings are intended to safeguard the methods and system design that connect gold resources within Mother Nature's Vault to a compliance-ready token ecosystem," said Andrés Fernández, CEO. "That protection allows us to build with confidence, partner selectively, and pursue future licensing opportunities without surrendering control of our core IP. For those who want a clearer understanding of how the model works and why these components matter, our educational YouTube video series walks through the concepts in a practical, accessible way."

With the full applications now filed, the filings will move through the USPTO review and examination process; full patent rights are obtained when patents are granted and issued, subject to the final claims approved by the USPTO.

NatGold believes a robust, full-ready patent portfolio is a foundational element of the Company's strategy — supporting ecosystem integrity, strengthening competitive positioning, and reinforcing stakeholder confidence as real-world asset ("RWA") applications continue to evolve.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the architect and operator of a revolutionary, patent-pending digital gold mining model designed to tokenize gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports—without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative engineered to lead a global monetary reformation. Tokenization is expected to commence in Q1 2026. For more information, please visit www.NatGold.com

