Nathalie Kelley Strikes Gold, Sustainably: Actress Designs Jewelry to Raise Awareness on Mercury-Free Gold Mining

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and activist Nathalie Kelley—known for her roles in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Vampire Diaries, Netflix's The Baker and the Beauty, and Motorheads—is using jewelry design to tell a story of sustainability, empowerment, and regeneration.

Actress and activist, Nathalie Kelley, modeling jewelry by Andrea Jose (Necklace); Brilliant Earth (Ring); Christina Malle Jewelry (Earrings); Dana Bronfman (Earrings)

Kelley has designed a one-of-a-kind jewelry piece for Pure Earth's 2025 Pure Gold Auction, which aims to raise awareness about the global impact of mercury pollution from gold mining. For the first time ever, the Pure Gold Auction will be featuring 100% ethically sourced Fairmined gold from AMATAF, the woman-led network of artisanal miners in Madre de Dios, Peru, who have worked with Pure Earth for years to eliminate mercury from their mining practices.

Of Quechua descent, Nathalie has become a passionate voice for protecting the Peruvian Amazon and the indigenous communities who depend on it. Her efforts to raise awareness about pollution from gold mining led her to Pure Earth , a global non-profit working to protect people and the planet from heavy metal pollution. Kelley joined Pure Earth's Leadership Council in 2025.

"As someone with Peruvian and Quechua roots, this work is close to my heart," said Kelley. "I'm proud to use my voice to support Pure Earth, an organization that honors local leadership and offers real, tangible solutions to prevent mercury pollution."

To design her jewelry auction piece, Kelley collaborated with Peruvian jewelry designer Andrea José , who works with Pure Earth to support gold miners transitioning to more ethical practices. The result is a piece that symbolizes a shift in the narrative around gold: from toxic pollution and deforestation to sustainable livelihoods and environmental restoration.

The finished piece is an exquisite necklace featuring a jaguar pendant and precious stones. The one-of-a-kind necklace is crafted in 18k mercury-free gold from AMATAF miners trained by Pure Earth and features an Umba Sapphire from Anza Gems and 2 yellow recycled sapphires from Perpetuum Jewels . The colors of the stones depict the Amazonian sunrise, and the jaguar is a powerful symbol of nature, harmony, and the resilience of the Peruvian Amazon.

"Jewelry tells a story, and I wanted this piece to tell one of hope," added Kelley. "Gold doesn't have to come at the expense of poisoned rivers and lost forests. By supporting miners who are leading the way with mercury-free practices, we can transform the industry—and give people a chance to wear jewelry that reflects their values."

Mercury is a toxic heavy metal and one of the top ten chemicals of major public health concern according to the World Health Organization. The leading source of global mercury pollution is artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM), which produces about 12 to 15% of the world's gold. There are an estimated 10 to 15 million artisanal and small-scale gold miners worldwide, including 4 to 5 million women and children.

For over a decade, Pure Earth has been working globally and in Madre de Dios, helping miners transition to mercury-free techniques, build sustainable supply chains, and restore ecosystems devastated from mining. Together with local partners, they have reforested over 10 hectares with more than 10,000 native trees.

About Pure Earth's Pure Gold Jewelry Auction

Since 2016, the Pure Earth Pure Gold Jewelry Auction has showcased unique pieces of jewelry crafted by designers who are passionate about using responsibly sourced materials and supporting Pure Earth's work. Funds raised from the auction of the annual collection support Pure Earth's pollution cleanup efforts around the world, including work directly with artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) communities to help them mine without mercury and restore land stripped by mining in the Amazon rainforest .

Hoover and Strong donated the AMATAF gold, and Perpetuum Jewels donated responsibly recycled diamonds and gemstones to the 2025 designers. Participating 2025 jewelers include: Andrea Jose, Andrea Lucille Pooler, AniFineJewelry, BARBOSA, Bliss Lau, Brilliant Earth, Christina Malle Jewelry, Dana Bronfman, Delphine Leymarie, Donna Distefano, EFG Designs, Emily Chelsea Jewelry, FUTURA, LOLiDE, MERZATTA, Mociun, Sandrine B. Jewelry, Scosha, Steven Jacob, Truss and Ore, TOBY POMEROY, Vale Jewelry, WEND, and W.R. Metalarts.

The auction will take place online and in-person at Pure Earth's Benefit at the Current in New York City on November 3rd, 2025, with special guest Nathalie Kelley. Pure Earth will honor Atul Gawande, MD, MPH, renowned surgeon, New York Times best-selling author, and public health leader, with the Impact Award at the event. Other special guests include Jessica Leighton, PhD, MPH from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

About Pure Earth

Pure Earth is a leading international nonprofit dedicated to solving pollution problems in low- and middle-income countries, focusing on lead and mercury. For more than 25 years, Pure Earth has worked to protect the health of children and communities from toxic pollution, collaborating with governments, industry, and communities to implement sustainable solutions.

SOURCE Pure Earth