Nathan Andres' "Your Real Life" Wins Two Prestigious Bookfest Awards

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Andres, human resources executive, business leader, well-being and LGBTQ activist, and best-selling author has been honored with two Bookfest Awards for his best-selling book, Your Real Life: Get Authentic, Be Resilient & Make It Count! in both the Business Leadership and LGBTQ Inspiration & Self-Help categories. These accolades followed the book's critical acclaim, including a remarkable review from Kirkus Reviews, which described it as "An uplifting, useful, no-nonsense game plan for dealing with life's obstacles."

Your Real Life: Get Authentic, Be Resilient & Make It Count! by Nathan Andres

Your Real Life is more than just a book; it's a transformative journey that empowers readers to navigate life's challenges with authenticity and resilience. Nathan's insightful approach, blending personal experiences with practical advice, has resonated with readers worldwide, making the book a must-read for anyone seeking a positive change in their lives.

"I wrote Your REAL Life to help make an impact for those who are struggling in life," Andres said. "I wanted to share my own formula for living a life filled with wellbeing and joy. My REAL model is the blueprint and the book is the field guide to deliver on that."

Along with these awards, Nathan is a popular global keynote speaker and has spoken around the world in Asia, Australia, Europe and in North America. He most often speaks about his book as well as Wellbeing in the Workplace, Purpose & Meaning, HR Strategy, Mental Health, LGBTQ+ matters, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, Digitalization & Wellbeing as well as Authenticity and Resilience.



Nathan Andres knows his life purpose is building authenticity and resilience in others. With experience as a senior HR executive and leadership coach for some of the world's most popular brands such as The Body Shop, Lululemon, and Abercrombie & Fitch, Nathan has lived and traveled around the world, and his mission is to show people the way through their struggles and teach them how to care for their whole person.

For more information about Nathan Andres and his award-winning book, Your Real Life, please visit nathanandres.com.

