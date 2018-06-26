Nathan Carlisle Homes Announces Bike Partnership With Villy Custom

"Nathan Carlisle goes above and beyond to make our active adult communities special, and this bike program will certainly do that as it creates a fun, unique and notable differentiator for Lakes at Legacy and ArrowBrooke," said Richard Dix, CEO. "In addition to helping create a special sense of community for these new developments, this bike program will help keep residents active as they get outside and enjoy the miles of trails we have specifically designed around our water features and amenity centers. We are honored to work with a wonderful local company like Villy Custom on this innovative program."

"Villy Custom is excited to work with Nathan Carlisle Homes to provide custom cruiser bikes for their two newest active adult communities," said Fleetwood Hicks, founder of Villy Custom. "Our company was founded based on a casual bike ride I took on Venice Beach, where I fell in love with the pure joy of just riding a bike for fun, so we are excited to provide custom bikes for those who similarly seek to lead active, outdoor lifestyles even as they advance in age."

Homebuyers at Lakes at Legacy and ArrowBrooke will receive one bike per home upon closing, and will have the opportunity to purchase a second bike. After the initial 25 buyers who receive a uniquely colored bike, subsequent homebuyers will receive matching orange bikes that incorporate Nathan Carlisle's logo colors into their design. The bike frames will feature the company's tagline, "Living Life. Loving Life." while the chain guards will showcase the specific community name. Bike racks will be located throughout each community so that homeowners are encouraged to use their bikes regularly.

About Nathan Carlisle Homes

Based in Dallas, Texas, Nathan Carlisle Homes exclusively builds communities for residents 55+ who are ready to enjoy the benefits of a beautiful home and a fulfilling active adult lifestyle. "Living Life. Loving Life." That philosophy drives Nathan Carlisle to provide a setting for the exciting lifestyle its active adult customers have been looking for, without compromising the livability of their homes.

Nathan Carlisle Homes provides exceptional customer service, superbly crafted, energy efficient homes, exclusive lifestyle amenities, and flexible plans. Visit nathancarlisle.com for more information.

