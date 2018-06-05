Nathan Carlisle Homes Announces Two New Active Adult Developments In North Texas

"We are excited to announce these two developments, which will introduce hundreds of new owners to the Nathan Carlisle difference...exquisitely crafted and designed homes, outstanding amenities, and passionate team members who go above and beyond to create true community for residents," said Richard Dix, CEO. "Lakes at Legacy and ArrowBrooke are located in two of the fastest growing areas of North Texas and both offer easy access to all that makes this an outstanding place to live--vibrant employment, dining and recreation centers, and leading medical facilities. Our experience in this region with two already very successful active adult communities will enable Lakes at Legacy and ArrowBrooke to stand out next to competing properties."

"The Active Adult cohort is the most underserved new-home buyer in DFW. Households 55 and over comprise 41.7% of our market, while only 15.5% of new home sales are to active adults. The lack of new home sales is a supply problem rather than lack of demand," said Paige Shipp, regional director for Metrostudy. "Unfortunately, builders have not addressed this market with new lifestyle appropriate homes and communities. Many of our older residents have been forced to either remodel their current home to allow them to age in place or buy a resale home. Nathan Carlisle is addressing the needs of this underserved cohort with quality new homes designed expressly for the 55-plus new home buyers."

To ensure it meets the needs of active adults, Nathan Carlisle has partnered with two award-winning design firms--BSB Design and Housing Design Matters--to develop all new floor plans and designs for Lakes at Legacy and ArrowBrooke. "At Housing Design Matters, we believe great 55+ housing designs will enhance the lives of our future residents," said Deryl Patterson, AIA, president of Housing Design Matters. "We are excited to have been selected by Nathan Carlisle to provide new and inspired designs for their active adult communities."

Lakes at Legacy

Lakes at Legacy is located north of Highway 380 two miles west of the 380/Dallas North Tollway intersection. The only active adult community in Prosper, Lakes at Legacy will include 345 single-family homes, with prices from the $300s to $600s. Home sizes range from 1,600 square feet to nearly 4,000 square feet and feature three different lot widths, 55', 65' and 75'.

Nathan Carlisle has created 16 all-new floor plans for Lakes at Legacy. "We are taking special care to create new floor plans that are not only unique to Nathan Carlisle, but which are distinct from competing properties," said Rich Rodriguez, President of Nathan Carlisle. "These designs feature the fresh, open living environments that today's buyers desire and which will enable them to enjoy their home for many, many years."

Lakes at Legacy will include numerous amenities that set it apart from more production-oriented active adult communities, including a multi-million dollar community center that features more than 5,000 square feet of gathering and entertaining space, workout facilities, and a resort-style swimming pool. Most prominently, Lakes at Legacy will include a 6.5-acre lake surrounded by miles of walking and bike trails that wind throughout the community. "The lake is a major undertaking for this type of project, but amenities such as this are what make Nathan Carlisle communities special," said Dix. "When finished, the development team will have excavated more than 120K cubic yards of soil to create the lake, making it a spectacular central feature of the community and a place that draws residents outside to interact and enjoy life together."

Nathan Carlisle will begin pre-sales at Lakes of Legacy in late summer 2018. Model homes will begin construction in mid-September.

ArrowBrooke

ArrowBrooke is located in Aubrey, just north of Savannah, where Nathan Carlisle built its first active adult community. Located two miles north of Highway 380 midway between Denton and McKinney, ArrowBrooke will include more than 200 homes priced from the $200s to the mid $300s. Home sizes will range from 1,600 to 2,650 square feet and include standard 50' wide lots. ArrowBrooke will feature distinct elevations from those at Lakes of Legacy.

"Our first property in Savannah has been a great success, offering a more moderate priced option within an outstanding community," added Rodriguez. "ArrowBrooke will enjoy a similar level of demand from buyers seeking affordable luxury, primarily because it will offer all the extras that make Nathan Carlisle homes unique, no matter the price point."

ArrowBrooke will also feature a custom-designed amenity center with a resort style swimming pool and multiple entertaining spaces. Miles of walking and bike trails will wind throughout ArrowBrooke, providing easy access to the community's catch and release fishing pond.

Nathan Carlisle will begin pre-sales at ArrowBrooke in early 2019. Model homes will be available for viewing late first quarter of 2019.

"Nathan Carlisle has spent several years preparing to introduce these two communities," said Dix. "Many out-of-town companies are rushing into this market, but as a locally-based home builder we believe we have a unique perspective on what active adult buyers in this area want in a new home. In addition, because we are privately owned we can invest in a product that surpasses more generic, mass-market offerings. As a result, our craftsmanship, unique home designs, community layout and amenities, and outstanding service enable us to create a truly superior offering for the active adult. All these features will enable owners to experience the true meaning of our corporate philosophy, 'Living Life, Loving Life.'"

