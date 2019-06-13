Nathan Kochilaris Joins the Olympus Insurance Sales Manager Team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jun 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida based Olympus Insurance Company is pleased to announce the addition of Nathan "Nate" Kochilaris as the company's new Southwest Florida Sales Manager. Kochilaris will be working under Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Crystal McInnis.

"Nate's background encompasses experience in both the insurance and real estate sectors, which is ideal for being able to articulate the Olympus value and vision not only to our best-in-class agency partners, but to their referral sources as well," said McInnis. "The ability to drive business from and through multiple access channels is a unique skill - one that Nate has perfected and will utilize to leverage his connections and drive business to our independent agents."

Kochilaris grew up in upstate New York, where he majored in communications at State University of Albany. He moved to Florida in 2007, and worked as a branch manager for Bank of America before launching his career in the insurance industry with Brown & Brown Insurance Agency in 2008. His past experience includes serving as team leader, account manager, and risk advisor working with multiple Florida insurance agencies in Sarasota.

"I chose a career in insurance because I enjoy educating clients on how to protect their assets," said Kochilaris. "Working as an agent gave me a platform to build great relationships with clients and referral sources."

Kochilaris is 215 and 220 licensed, and obtained his CPIA designation in 2017. He brings over five years of experience writing Olympus policies to his new role as Regional Sales Manager.

"As an insurance agent I always felt that Olympus had the best product for homeowners," he said. "I was always confident recommending Olympus to my clients, and I believed in their product so much that I wanted to join the company."

A thriving network of connections to agents and brokers in and across the region make Kochilaris a strong asset to the Olympus Sales Team. "We are thrilled to have acquired a talent such as Nate," McInnis commented. "We know that he will bring immense value to our partners in Southwest Florida."

