Nathan Kottkamp Joins Waller

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP has announced Nathan Kottkamp has joined the firm's nationally recognized healthcare department as a partner. With nearly two decades of health law experience, Kottkamp assists healthcare providers with federal and state healthcare compliance and day-to-day operational issues. Kottkamp earned the CIPP/US designation as a Certified Information Privacy Professional from the International Association of Privacy Professionals, and clients rely on his experience with HIPAA and other data privacy and security matters. He has been recognized as a "Leading Lawyer" for Cyber Law in Virginia by Legal 500 U.S.

"Patient privacy and data security are high priorities for healthcare providers, and Nathan adds valuable depth to the Waller team in this area," said Ken Marlow, chair of the firm's healthcare department. "His experience with HIPAA, Stark, and anti-kickback regulations will be a tremendous asset to our clients."

Fully integrated with Waller's Healthcare Department, Kottkamp will remain in Richmond, Virginia. Kottkamp provides broad regulatory counsel to hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, behavioral healthcare services providers, specialty physician practices, outpatient and ambulatory care providers, and post-acute and long-term care providers. Additionally, he represents healthcare providers before professional and licensing boards, and he has successfully obtained certificates of public need for dozens of critical projects.

Kottkamp is the founder and chair of National Healthcare Decisions Day, which educates and empowers both the public and healthcare providers about the importance of advance care planning. He is also a member of the Advance Directives Task Force Committee of the Supreme Court of Virginia Commission on Mental Health Law Reform.

Kottkamp earned his J.D., magna cum laude, in 2001 from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law where he graduated Order of the Coif and received a Certificate of Advanced Study in Health Law. He simultaneously earned an M.A. in Bioethics from the University of Pittsburgh. He earned an A.B., with high honors, in 1996 from the College of William and Mary.

