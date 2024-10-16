Nathan Robertson Appointed New CFO of State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Robertson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Nathan brings close to 20 years of exceptional financial expertise and leadership experience, most recently serving as Vice President of Financial Operations at Apple Federal Credit Union (Apple FCU).

"I am thrilled to join SDFCU and to work alongside such a dedicated team," said Nathan Robertson. Post this Nathan Robertson, Chief Financial Officer, SDFCU

At Apple FCU, Nathan successfully guided the credit union through significant growth by implementing innovative financial strategies that improved operational efficiency and member services. His commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency has earned him a reputation as a trusted leader in the credit union industry.

"Nathan's extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to serve our members and strengthen our financial foundation," said Jim Hayes, CEO of SDFCU. "We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to his contributions in enhancing our financial health and expanding our services."

At SDFCU, Nathan will oversee all financial operations, including accounting, budgeting, forecasting, investment strategies, and asset/liability management. He will ensure the credit union remains a stable and reliable financial partner for its members. His focus will be on fostering a culture of financial literacy and member engagement while navigating the evolving landscape of the credit union industry.

"I am thrilled to join SDFCU and to work alongside such a dedicated team," said Nathan Robertson. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support our mission of providing exceptional financial services to our members while promoting sustainable growth."

Nathan holds a master's and bachelor's degree in Accounting from Brigham Young University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Under Nathan's leadership, the credit union is poised for continued success and innovation.

About State Department Federal Credit Union (SDFCU): SDFCU is a member-owned full-service financial institution that is committed to serving its nearly 90,000 members worldwide. With $2.8 Billion in assets, SDFCU offers a full range of financial products and services that address the diverse and global needs of its members. SDFCU is headquartered in Old Town Alexandria, VA and has six branch locations. Learn more about SDFCU at www.sdfcu.org.

SOURCE SDFCU