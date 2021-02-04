NATHAN Sports Partners with Black Girls RUN!, Supporting Black Women in the BGR! Community Seeking to Develop and Maintain an Active Lifestyle

Black Girls RUN! was founded in 2009 in an effort to tackle the growing obesity epidemic in the African-American community and provide encouragement and resources to new and veteran runners. The mission of BGR! is to encourage African-American women to make fitness and healthy living a priority, and subsequently lower the number of women with chronic diseases associated with unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles. BGR! CEO, Jay Ell Alexander, says "Partnering with NATHAN is like finding the perfect running shoe. We are excited to work with a brand of this magnitude that understands the value of fitness and health in our community and is able to provide resources for our members."

A goal of the partnership between NATHAN and BGR! is removing barriers to make getting healthy and active more attainable. "Black Girls RUN! is an incredible organization and resource for Black women to take charge of their health," says Mary Harden, Director of Brand Marketing for NATHAN. "We stand by our motto 'We Run with You', providing hydration and gear solutions for runners of all levels and from all communities. We look forward to championing the BGR! organization."

With the support of Bregal Helps Initiative, a financial donation was made on behalf of United Sports Brands to help support various BGR! initiatives. BGR! ambassadors will also be provided with NATHAN running essentials. NATHAN's sister brand NSpire, carrying socks and sunglasses, will be sold at Walmart stores across the country, with a portion of the proceeds going back to BGR! This partnership stems from the belief of both NATHAN and BGR! that running helps people push their potential, ultimately creating a healthier and happier lifestyle.

About NATHAN Sports

NATHAN designs purpose-driven running essentials that help athletes at all levels run stronger and longer. At NATHAN, we believe that if you run, you are a runner. NATHAN creates the market-leading hydration, visibility, and performance essentials that empower runners to go out and have their best run. NATHAN is part of the United Sports Brands portfolio of sports performance and protective product brands including Shock Doctor, McDavid, and Cutters. For more information, visit NATHAN at www.NathanSports.com or USB at www.unitedspb.com.

About the Black Girls RUN! Foundation

Black Girls RUN! is a national running community, launched in 2009. The organization has grown to include more than 75 running groups across the nation with more than 250,000 members. The group was created to combat the obesity epidemic among women in the African- American community and dispel the myth that black women do not run. The groups include beginner and experienced runners and provide a support system and resources to help members reach their fitness goals. For more information about Black Girls RUN!, visit www.BlackGirlsRUN.com.

SOURCE NATHAN Sports